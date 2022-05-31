ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

Bogus ‘FBI agent’ steals, crashes SUV into house in Huntingdon County, police report

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451SGZ_0fvp6iPT00

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett man is facing a slew of charges after police say he stole and crashed multiple vehicles and claimed he was an FBI agent after being caught.

Chase Mendoza, 20, was arrested Monday, May 30, after they were called to a home on Hanes Valley Road in Clay Township for the report of a man who said he ran out of gas and claimed to a homeowner he was working for the FBI. They later found Mendoza trying to run from the scene where he crashed a stolen SUV into someone’s home, later admitting he also crashed a red pickup truck before that.

Chance Mendoza, 20 (Huntingdon County Prison)

Mendoza was reportedly driving a Hyundai Elantra and pulled into a man’s driveway. He claimed to the homeowner that he ran out of gas and he worked for the FBI. He then left the residence on foot. At that time, the homeowner said he called his family living nearby to warn them about the suspicious interaction and Mendoza. He later came back and the homeowner allowed him to try and call a family member to no avail. Mendoza walked off for a second time.

Police: Arrest made in 13-year old cold case murders in Mount Union

The homeowner’s daughter told police she saw Mendoza through her window and he came to her porch. He quickly left once her dogs started barking. A short time late, she said he came back and started to mess with the Harley-Davidson in her driveway, causing it to tip over against the porch before leaving again. She later found Mendoza’s cellphone laying in the driveway.

Another witness told police that they heard a loud bang and found that Mendoza was driving away in their red pickup truck, a truck he would later crash. He allegedly drove down the road and then came back past the home, waving at the witness as he kept driving away.

Later in the day, Mendoza tried to flee after crashing a stolen SUV into a home when police caught him. The resident said he heard the crash and rushed outside. He claimed that Mendoza was standing there and trying to water the flowers on the porch with a bottle of Mt. Dew before throwing the drink in the person’s face and trying to run.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Prisoners walk off during work release

Police noted that the Mt. Dew was stolen after speaking with Emigh’s Service Station in Three Springs. Mendoza allegedly stole the black SUV then stopped and ran out of Emigh’s with a 20-ounce bottle of Mt. Dew.

When finally caught and taken back to the SUV crash scene, he allegedly told police he was an FBI agent and that he was in the area to interview people about a murder case he was working on. He claimed he had other FBI agents in the area and asked troopers to address him as “Agent Morgan.”

Mendoza was found with a small amount of marijuana on him. He reportedly told police that he had smoked that morning. Police noted that when Medoza outlined the events in question, he was unsure about a lot of things, such as how he even got the red pickup he said he crashed into a ditch.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Mendoza was charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property as well as unlawful use and impersonating a public servant. He was placed in Huntingdon County Jail on $200,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Juveniles Face Charges for Falsely Reporting Shooting

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly pranking a teacher into calling 9-1-1 to report a shooting. According to the Brookville Borough Police Department, the station received a call on May 26, around 1:30 p.m., for a shooting taking place at a neighbor’s residence in Brookville. The caller also reported the shooter broke into their residence.
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Shot fired in Somerset County lands 1 man in jail

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after he reportedly fired a shot inside a Conemaugh Township home, though he gave conflicting stories about what happened. On Wednesday, June 1, Conemaugh Township police were sent to the 400 block of Ligonier Pike for a report of a shot fired inside a home […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Teen arrested, charged for Waynesboro school district threats

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a complaint received on Tuesday, May 31, about a masked individual who displayed a handgun and threatened students not to go to school in a social media post. After obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Harrison Avenue, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Huntingdon County, PA
City
Home, PA
Huntingdon County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Union, PA
City
Everett, PA
abc23.com

Large Centre County Drug Bust

A traffic stop in Centre County on Tuesday lead to state police finding and seizing 6 and a half pounds of Cocaine. Troopers say the stop, happened on Interstate 80. Troopers say they spotted the car with extremely dark tinted windows driving East in Boggs Township. Charging documents show the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Escaped Clearfield County Jail Inmates Remain At Large

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – Two inmates remain at large after escaping from the Clearfield County Jail, Lawrence Township police say. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Police identified the escaped inmates as 46-year-old Donald J. White of Brockway and 42-year-old Robert L. Miller Jr. of Clearfield.
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Somerset Co. church burglar broke window, made hot chocolate: Police

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a church through a basement window and then made coffee and hot chocolate before leaving. The break-in happened at Harnedsville United Methodist Church in Confluence just after 12:30 a.m. Monday night into Tuesday morning, May 30. It’s reported by state police […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Police#Suv#Property Crime#Fbi#Hyundai#The Harley Davidson#Aga
WTAJ

Pa. man gets life terms after pleas in slayings, other crimes

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to criminal homicide and other charges in a three-day crime spree in western Pennsylvania last year that included the ambush and murder of a couple in the driveway of their home. Victor Steban, 54, of North Huntingdon pleaded guilty […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Accused child rapist faces 150 felony charges in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–A Mahaffney man accused of raping a girl since she was eight years old is facing 150 felony charges, according to police. In an interview at the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department on May 6, the alleged victim said that Douglas Poole, 50, currently in the Jefferson County prison, started to abuse her when […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of rape, threatening to kill woman

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he raped a woman and then threatened to kill her if she told anyone, according to police. Altoona Police spoke to the victim at UPMC Altoona on May 30 who told them that Christopher Gunter, 28, of Altoona sexually assaulted her inside a residence at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Police report fake $100 bills flying across SR54

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Danville Police Department is issuing a warning to all area residents of fake $100 bills thrown across State Route 54. According to Danville police, “someone tried to make it rain” on State Route 54, Wednesday after reports of $100 bills flying across the highway. Police say the money is fake and […]
DANVILLE, PA
abc23.com

Everett Woman Charged With Homicide

Authorities say a Bedford County woman has been charged with homicide in the death of a 3-year-old child over Memorial Day Weekend. Nicole Fuschino was in Everett and has the disturbing details on how police say the child was killed. Police are still trying to get answers after a 3-year-old...
EVERETT, PA
WGAL

School van crashes, ends up on roof in Middletown, Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A school van crashed Thursday morning in Middletown, Dauphin County. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike/Route 230 and Geyers Church Road. Pennsylvania State Police said the school van was heading east on Harrisburg Pike and a BMW was heading north...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Harassment of Young Boy, Woman Facing DUI and Drug Charges

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a juvenile in Big Run Borough. Troopers responded to the incident along Main Street on May 21 around 4:24 p.m. Police said the victim is listed as a 13-year-old Reynoldsville boy. The investigation...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy