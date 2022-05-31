ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, May 31st 2022

By Marc Summers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeath Jennings, age 45 of Southside – Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree and Harassment;....

WAFF

Marshall County corrections officer arrested

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County corrections officer has been arrested for promoting prison contraband and other drug-related charges on Thursday. Corrections officer David Lowe was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, second-degree promoting prison contraband, third-degree promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (meth).
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wfxl.com

GBI seeking information about Floyd County homicide

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking information concerning the homicide of 21-year-old Derricus Javez Devonte Smith in Rome, GA. On Saturday, May 21, Smith was killed during the early morning hours in the area of 307 Perkins Street in Rome (Floyd County). Anyone with information is asked to call the...
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

CrimeWatch: Arrests in Northwest Georgia plus fire reports brought to you by Big Dan’s Car Wash. Rome man charged with homicide by vehicle, other traffic counts in May 24 collision on Martha Berry.

About this page: Updates from the Floyd County Jail three times a day: 4 and 8 a.m., and 8 p.m. The latest each day from the Bartow County Jail. Reports from the Polk County Jail (weekdays). Updates from Cartersville Police and Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services. Plus: Safety, crime-fighting tips.
ROME, GA
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 1, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 31 theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hoeppner Lane NE; miscellaneousassault – 3rd degree, criminal mischief – 3rd degree; person; Ave. G SE; damaged door; $250domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; Stonewater Dr. NE Arrests No arrests to report Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
wfxl.com

GBI arrests Walker County Deputy

On Tuesday, May 31, Walker County Sheriff’s Office Deputy 81-year-old Jerry Glover, of Rock Spring, GA, was arrested by the GBI for rape, violation of oath of office, and false imprisonment. On May 11, the GBI was requested by the Lafayette Police Department to assist in investigating a reported...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Attalla man arrested for stealing tools and catalytic converters

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on a third-degree theft of property charge as announced Thursday. Joe Morris was arrested after he was heard cutting catalytic converters off a vehicle. When Morris was approached by the witness, he fled in a vehicle.
ATTALLA, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County deputies respond to shooting in the Massey community

Deputies in Morgan County responded to a shooting near McKendree Church in the Massey community Wednesday night. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 a homeowner noticed someone on his property. The unknown person shot at the homeowner. The homeowner returned fire before the unknown person ran away. Deputies...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Update on Piedmont Woman Who Drove Commercial Truck into Mobile Home

A press release from the Piedmont Police Department was released Tuesday afternoon with an update to a story WEIS Radio brought you early Monday morning. On May 30th, Rhonda D Young, age 56 from Piedmont was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and two counts of Attempted Assault 1st after crashing her truck into the front of a mobile home.
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Woman Arrested in Connection with “Open House Party” in Etowah County

Southside Police have arrested a 33 year old woman following alleged violations that were discovered during an on-going open house party taking place over the weekend. Officers arrived at the location on Daystar Lane, Sunday, in reference to several noise complaints and arrived to find approximately 100 people on site, most underage and also drinking. The woman, Courtney Danielle Cattling, was reportedly hosting a Graduation Party – where officers found alcohol, narcotics and firearms. Firearms were also discovered behind the residence where police witnessed numerous teens fleeing from the scene. According to reports at least one of the guns had been stolen in Gadsden.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with rape

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy in connection to a rape investigation. Deputy Jerry Glover, age 81, has been arrested on charges of Rape, Violation of Oath of Office, and False Imprisonment, according to a news release from the GBI. Glover, of Rock Springs, was arrested […]
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple individuals arrested on domestic violence; drug-related charges

CULLMAN, Ala. – The previous week experienced several drug-related arrests across Cullman County.  On Tuesday, May 24, CCSO deputies responded to the report of a traffic accident in the Good Hope area. Upon arrival, deputies located Saundra Kay Harbison, 57, of Cullman on scene. It was determined that Harbison had an outstanding warrant. She was placed under arrest. A search of her vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.  Harbison was charged with: dangerous drugs/trafficking, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny/theft (warrant).  Monday, May 23, CCSO deputies arrested Jonathan Kyle Lay, 31, of Vinemont, at the Cullman County Detention Center for multiple warrants, which stemmed from an incident reported earlier this year.  Lay was charged with: Sex Offense/rape – domestic violence (two counts) and domestic violence/assault.  Also on Tuesday, CCSO deputies arrested Sharon Richardson, 44, of Empire for multiple outstanding warrants. The charges stemmed from a 2019 incident.  Richardson was charged with: distribution of dangerous drugs, promoting prison contraband, using false information to avoid arrest, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription medication.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WXIA 11 Alive

Animal advocates outraged convicted abuser freed after 4 years in jail

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Animal advocates are outraged after a man convicted of abusing 107 dogs served only four years in prison – even though he was originally sentenced to 50. Four years ago, dozens of animal advocates gathered on the Polk County Courthouse steps to celebrate the...
Alabama Now

Troopers say Memorial Day weekend deadly one as 4 people died in traffic accidents, 3 drowned

State troopers in Alabama investigated four traffic fatalities and three drownings over Memorial Day weekend, the state agency said Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released the statistics in a news release. Three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in traffic crashes. The fatal crashes occurred in Dallas, Shelby, St. Clair and Tuscaloosa counties.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

