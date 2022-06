We should all be so lucky. A Missouri woman decided she would stop by a convenience store and pick up a soda and bought a lottery ticket on impulse. She is now $50,000 richer. The Missouri Lottery shared in a press release that the unnamed woman stopped at QuikTrip, 9101 Gravois Road, in St. Louis. She had planned to buy a soda, but saw the lottery ticket on the QuikTrip counter. After buying the ticket, she scratched it off, but couldn't read it clearly because she didn't have her glasses on. Once she checked it again with glasses, she couldn't believe her eyes.

9 DAYS AGO