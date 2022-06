Aketa Narang Kapur was the fifth person to hold the position of assistant superintendent in three years, and was placed on leave less than four weeks into her tenure. The former Boston Public Schools administrator in charge of English learning is now saying she resigned from her position because the district threatened to fire her after she repeatedly voiced concerns that the district wasn’t putting English learners in classes designed for them as the district is federally required to do, The Boston Globe reported Monday.

