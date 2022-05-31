ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Vista sets fireworks display for July 3

By Jacob Smith
BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bella Vista has made arrangements for its annual fireworks display.

According to a news release, the Fourth of July celebration will be held just a little early on Sunday, July 3 at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasglow Road.

The display is open to the public, and Bella Vista Police will be directing vehicles for parking starting at 5:30 p.m.

Best Friends Pack Hike coming at Osage Park

Fireworks Rules

  • By city ordinance, fireworks are allowed to be set off from 6 p.m. to midnight July 3 through July 5 on private property with the property owner’s consent.
  • Fireworks of any kind are not allowed if there is an active burn ban in the city.
  • No fireworks attached to a stick, such as bottle rockets, are allowed.
  • Use safety and common sense while discharging fireworks, be courteous and respectful to your neighbors and pick up all trash afterward.

Fireworks are allowed by state law to be sold in the city with proper city permitting from June 20 through July 11.

As always, the City says those coming to the show and those living in the area should expect heavier traffic for the event, and more time should be allotted for travel. Parking is not allowed on the city streets rights-of-way, and drivers should obey all “no parking” signs.

