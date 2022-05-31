ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Police: Man faces multiple charges after attempted robbery in Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police reported an attempted robbery took place in central Sioux Falls, Saturday night. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 9:30 p.m.,...

Comments / 0

