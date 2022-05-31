ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sadie Sink Says This Taylor Swift Song Would Protect Her From ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4’s Monster

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Spoiler alert! This story contains details from Stranger Things season four.

If only Taylor Swift had been around in 1986, Vecna — the killer demon on season four of Stranger Things — wouldn’t have known what had hit him. Following a standout scene from the show’s new season, which features Sadie Sink’s character Max Mayfield discovering that listening to one’s favorite song can save them from certain supernatural death, the actress has now revealed which modern day track would be her life saver — Swift’s “August.”

“That song honestly can revive me from anything,” the 20-year-old star told Tudum of the fan-favorite Folklore track in an interview published Monday (May 30).

In the show, Max’s favorite song is Kate Bush ‘s 1985 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which her friends blast into her headphones once they learn, in the nick of time, that music has a special way of grounding people in reality. When Vecna possesses her — a striking scene in which Sink floats creepily into the air, eyes rolling to the back of her head — Bush’s song opens a portal back to reality through which Max is able to escape.

Following that near escape, Max continues to avoid having her mind infiltrated by Vecna by blasting “Running Up That Hill” on a 24/7 loop. Since being featured so heavily in the May 27-released episode, Bush’s song has skyrocketed to the very top of the iTunes charts .

And though Sink says “August” is the Swift song that would have the power to shield her from a 2022 Vecna attack, she revealed that it was actually “The 1” —  the first track on Folklore — that topped her list of most-listened songs on last year’s Spotify Wrapped.

Both of the Fear Street ‘s actress’s Taylor Swift favorites could be surprising to fans who expected her to say “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” a song the 32-year-old pop star turned into a short film starring Sink and Dylan O’Brien. Tudum did, however, ask her how her characters in Stranger Things and the All Too Well film are similar, to which she replied: “I put a little bit of myself into both.”

“You’re always going to put a little bit of yourself into whatever character you’re playing,” Sink continued. “At the heart of it, they’re both definitely independent.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
E! News

Why Ryan Reynolds Could Show Up on Stranger Things

Watch: Stranger Things Season 4: Hawkins Goes HORROR. Could Ryan Reynolds venture to the Upside Down? Well, stranger things have happened!. Stranger Things executive producer and director Shawn Levy says Reynolds would fit right in with the Stranger Things' cast, which includes Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Max Mayfield
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Kate Bush
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown on Will’s Sexuality: ‘It’s Up to the Audience’s Interpretation’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses plot points of Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix. With 16 main characters, at least a dozen new characters, and five major locations — including a prison in Soviet-era Russia and a converted underground missile silo somewhere in the American West — it’s frankly surprising that Season 4 of “Stranger Things” has any time to explore quiet moments of personal growth. But anyone tracking the journey of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) over the course of the show has noticed that the kid who survived the Upside Down...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 18, was stalked by fan, 26, who walked on the set of her Netflix film and lied to security to crash her podcast recording, court hears

A super-fan of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has had a stalking protection order made against him after he scammed his way onto a film set with her. The 18-year-old actress, who grew up in Bournemouth but is now based in LA, was filming in London for her latest film, Damsel, to be released on Netflix in 2023.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Running Up That Hill#In The Nick Of Time
Variety

Netflix Adds Warning Card to ‘Stranger Things 4’ Premiere Following Uvalde School Shooting (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is adding a warning card to the “Stranger Things 4” premiere in light of the shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 people dead — including 19 children and two teachers. The warning card, which will show up for viewers in the U.S. when the episodes launch on Friday, reads: “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this...
UVALDE, TX
Decider.com

The Scariest Part of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is How Old The “Kids” Are

Stranger Things started off as a show about a plucky group of kids fighting a home grown supernatural threat in their suburban neighborhood. The middle schoolers communicated over walkie talkies and traveled through their native Hawkins on bicycle. They played Dungeons and Dragons in basements and obsessed over junk food, namely Eggo’s. Most notably, though, the five main child actors — Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp — were roughly the same exact ages of their characters. They were tweens just barely tip toeing into the hormonal swamp of puberty. This was the reality that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

Back on! Minka Kelly and Daily Show’s Trevor Noah were first linked in September 2020, though they kept their romance relatively low-key. “They’ve been dating for a while, well before [coronavirus] quarantine started,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. While the duo seldom addressed their budding romance, eagle-eyed fans noticed they began following one […]
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Josh Flagg Shares New Photo With Boyfriend Andrew Beyer After Bobby Boyd Split

Watch: Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate. Officially sealing the deal on social media. Nearly three months after Josh Flagg confirmed he had split from with husband Bobby Boyd, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star shared his first original photo with boyfriend Andrew Beyer. On May 29, Josh posted on his grid a pic of himself with the fellow real estate agent, with their arms wrapped around each other and with a picturesque beach behind them.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Could ‘Stranger Things’ Result in Kate Bush’s Highest Hot 100 Peak Yet?

Click here to read the full article. After four straight weeks of the Billboard charts being taken over by brand new releases by Future, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles, the next biggest chart-crasher might end up being a song from nearly four decades ago: Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” from her classic 1985 album Hounds of Love. The beloved alt-pop single has received a major surge in interest due to its use in the extremely popular ’80s-set Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, which debuted its fourth season over the weekend (May 27). The new season uses...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘Running Up That Hill’ & Beyond: Which Song From ‘Stranger Things’ Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. The penultimate season of Stranger Things premiered Friday, and it’s got everyone listening to “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush. If you’ve already binged all seven super-size episodes, you know why the British art rock legend’s 1985 single plays such a pivotal role in the story. But if not, don’t worry — we’re not about to spoil anything for you. However, without giving anything away, the song’s sudden spike in popularity got us thinking about the tracks Stranger Things has employed across its 32 episodes and counting. And now we want...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy