Sadie Sink Says This Taylor Swift Song Would Protect Her From ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4’s Monster

Click here to read the full article.

Spoiler alert! This story contains details from Stranger Things season four.

If only Taylor Swift had been around in 1986, Vecna — the killer demon on season four of Stranger Things — wouldn’t have known what had hit him. Following a standout scene from the show’s new season, which features Sadie Sink’s character Max Mayfield discovering that listening to one’s favorite song can save them from certain supernatural death, the actress has now revealed which modern day track would be her life saver — Swift’s “August.”

“That song honestly can revive me from anything,” the 20-year-old star told Tudum of the fan-favorite Folklore track in an interview published Monday (May 30).

In the show, Max’s favorite song is Kate Bush ‘s 1985 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which her friends blast into her headphones once they learn, in the nick of time, that music has a special way of grounding people in reality. When Vecna possesses her — a striking scene in which Sink floats creepily into the air, eyes rolling to the back of her head — Bush’s song opens a portal back to reality through which Max is able to escape.

Following that near escape, Max continues to avoid having her mind infiltrated by Vecna by blasting “Running Up That Hill” on a 24/7 loop. Since being featured so heavily in the May 27-released episode, Bush’s song has skyrocketed to the very top of the iTunes charts .

And though Sink says “August” is the Swift song that would have the power to shield her from a 2022 Vecna attack, she revealed that it was actually “The 1” — the first track on Folklore — that topped her list of most-listened songs on last year’s Spotify Wrapped.

Both of the Fear Street ‘s actress’s Taylor Swift favorites could be surprising to fans who expected her to say “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” a song the 32-year-old pop star turned into a short film starring Sink and Dylan O’Brien. Tudum did, however, ask her how her characters in Stranger Things and the All Too Well film are similar, to which she replied: “I put a little bit of myself into both.”

“You’re always going to put a little bit of yourself into whatever character you’re playing,” Sink continued. “At the heart of it, they’re both definitely independent.”