Video Games

The N64 controller for Switch is back in stock at the Nintendo store (update: sold out)

By Alice Newcome-Beill
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1:05PM ET, May 31st: Nintendo’s latest wave of N64 controllers has sold out. Stay tuned for a new drop in the coming days, weeks, or months. We’re admittedly not sure when that will be, but hopefully soon!. The official N64 controller for the Nintendo Switch has...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Finally Adds Feature Xbox Has Had For Years

Sony has confirmed that the all-new PlayStation Plus will introduce a feature that Xbox has had for a very long time indeed. As I'm sure you're aware, June will see the introduction of PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium, three all-new tiers for subscribers with their own benefits - and games.
ComicBook

Popular Xbox 360 Game Made Free for Limited Time

A popular Xbox 360 game is now free for a limited time, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox 360 is the best generation for Xbox so far. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console to date by some margin, but it's the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart -- in this case, the PS3 -- a run for its money. The Xbox Series X|S look poised to replicate this success this generation against the PS5, but right now it's too early to make any calls. If the pair of Xbox Series consoles are going to be as popular as the Xbox 360, they will need great exclusive games like the Xbox 360 had.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS1 Game Getting New Feature 23 Years Later

A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Ring raised its subscription prices without warning, and owners are furious

Ring announced a handful of new features for its Ring Protect Basic plan this week. Subscribers will get access to 180 days of video (up from 60), some more alert options, and the promise of a lot of “coming soon” features. The catch? It comes at a cost: the price of the Protect Basic plan is going up starting in July, to $3.99 a month or $39.99 a year in the US. (Until now, it has been $3 a month or $30 a year.) Existing customers will see the price jump whenever their subscription renews after that.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Sony’s XM4 noise-canceling headphones are almost $100 off at Woot

While Sony’s WH-1000XM5 recently debuted with a higher price and just a couple of improvements, you can pick up the still very good XM4 model for a low price at Woot. Normally $348, the silver model is available new for $259.99. It’s been about six months since we’ve seen a price beat this one. (Amazon sold them for $248 around Black Friday.)
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Razer’s Barracuda Pro is its latest do-it-all gaming headset

Building on the Barracuda X gaming headset it released in 2021, Razer has added two options to the lineup with the new Barracuda and the Barracuda Pro that focus both on dual wireless connectivity (2.4GHz via a USB-C dongle and Bluetooth) and providing excellent sound quality. The Pro sit at the top of the lineup, available starting today for $249.99, and what sets them apart from the midrange $159.99 Barracuda (along with the $99.99 Barracuda X) are a few things: active noise cancellation, plush leatherette ear pads (compared to a more breathable woven fabric), and a built-in THX Achromatic audio amplifier to deliver more powerful, accurate sound.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding 12 More Games in May 2022

Xbox Game Pass has today revealed the final slate of titles that subscribers on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and cloud devices will be able to access before May comes to a close. In total, Microsoft is adding 12 new games to Game Pass before the end of the month. Combined with the seven titles that have already come to the service in the past couple of weeks, this makes the Xbox Game Pass offering for May one of the more extensive lineups that we've seen so far in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is $150 off today

As the Memorial Day sales roll in, this great budget soundbar from Samsung has a nice deal when buying off of Best Buy’s website, bringing it down from $280 to $130, a little over half off and perfect if you’ve wanted to pick a soundbar up on the cheap. As you can imagine, Samsung is rather well known in the world of electronics, and even though they don’t have a specifically strong reputation in audio, their gear is always well-built, so even though it’s a budget soundbar, it’s still great.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Here's the Diablo Immortal release roadmap

Blizzard has laid out the release roadmap for Diablo Immortal (opens in new tab)'s ahead of its full launch on June 2nd, which if you haven't heard is coming to PC after all (opens in new tab), in addition to mobile devices. You can already pre-load Diablo Immortal for PC right now, via Battle.net, and can consult the handy chart for when it'll properly kick off. A single account will work across both PC and mobile devices.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go successor leaks via retailer

Microsoft looks set to announce an updated version of its compact Surface Laptop Go, if an early retailer listing from Korea is to be believed. The biggest change with the Surface Laptop Go 2 appears to be its newer 11th-gen Intel CPU (an i5-1135G7), which replaces the 10th-gen model found in the original 2020 laptop. The Go 2 will ship with Windows 11 this time around, and a Google Translate of the retailer page says its webcam will have “improved HD camera performance.” Preorders are set to open on June 2nd, so an official announcement might not be far away. WinFuture previously reported that the laptop could have a starting price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Sega Potentially Teasing New Mini Console Reveal

On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Apple earned the third-most gaming revenue in 2021, outpacing Microsoft & Nintendo

The iPhone maker pulled in an estimated $15.3 billion in total games revenue throughout 2021, an increase of 17.7% year-over-year, according to analysts at NewZoo. In first place was Tencent, a Chinese company that owns titles such as "League of Legends" and "PUBG Mobile." The company earned $32.2 billion in 2021, 9.9% higher than the previous year. Sony took second place with $18.2 billion in revenue, though that represented a 2.3% decline year-over-year.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

3 Reasons Why You Should Play PS5 Games in Resolution Mode

If you own a PS5, you know that it's capable of so much. Many improvements were made to the console since the PS4; games look and feel fantastic on the PlayStation 5. Many games give you a choice between looking great and feeling smooth. In PlayStation-specific terms, this is Resolution Mode vs Performance Mode. Although Performance Mode promises a smoother gameplay experience, there are some key reasons to choose Resolution Mode instead.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This Alienware gaming PC deal will save you $500 today

Alienware has a place in gaming history, being one of the first companies to release gaming laptops into the market, and while it’s been a long time since then, the company still has pretty strong offerings in the gaming space. For example, take their Alienware R10 Ryzen edition, a powerful yet budget-friendly gaming PC with an interesting-looking case. You can grab it for yourself from Dell with their great discount bringing it down to $1,300 from $1,800, a substantial $500, and one of our better Alienware deals.
COMPUTERS

