ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Monument Valley’s puzzles will reach PC gamers on July 12th

By Emma Roth
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonument Valley, the picturesque puzzle game series where players must navigate maps full of optical illusions, will no longer be exclusive to mobile devices. The complete Monument Valley Panoramic Collection is set to arrive on Steam on July 12th and gives players a broader point of view that isn’t limited by...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular PS1 Game Getting New Feature 23 Years Later

A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Indicates CoD May Return to Steam

An eagle-eyed Redditor noticed artwork for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 appeared on Steam, indicating the Call of Duty franchise might ditch its Battle.net exclusivity and see release on Valve's storefront. As spotted by u/Kalinine and posted to Reddit, the new Modern Warfare 2 Ghost artwork "showed...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to play Steam VR games with an Oculus Quest 2

Open up Steam VR while using the Desktop menu option in the Oculus PC app. While there is an incredible library of Meta Quest 2 games to play, they aren’t the only VR titles out there. Before the Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) showed us the potential...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Gamers#Puzzles#Mobile Device#Puzzle Game#Video Game
GeekyGadgets

June Xbox Update Lets You View Secret Achievements

Achievement enthusiasts will love that their hobby just got a lot easier. This is because, after a new Xbox update, you’ll be able to view secret achievements from wherever you are playing an Xbox game. Before, the console would let you know an achievement was secret, but you’d have to search online to figure out what it was. But starting this month, you can choose to reveal secret achievements, according to a new Xbox Wire blog post.
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Finally Adds Feature Xbox Has Had For Years

Sony has confirmed that the all-new PlayStation Plus will introduce a feature that Xbox has had for a very long time indeed. As I'm sure you're aware, June will see the introduction of PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium, three all-new tiers for subscribers with their own benefits - and games.
GamesRadar

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren’t used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding 12 More Games in May 2022

Xbox Game Pass has today revealed the final slate of titles that subscribers on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and cloud devices will be able to access before May comes to a close. In total, Microsoft is adding 12 new games to Game Pass before the end of the month. Combined with the seven titles that have already come to the service in the past couple of weeks, this makes the Xbox Game Pass offering for May one of the more extensive lineups that we've seen so far in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Wolfenstein: The New Order’ is the next free Epic Games Store title

The Epic Games Store has revealed that its next free game is Wolfenstein: The New Order. Players can redeem the 2014 title here until June 9 at 4PM UK time. The next “mystery game” is set to be revealed on June 9 as well. Wolfenstein: The New Order marked a soft reboot for the franchise, as developer MachineGames took the reins on the series.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Stray, the cyberpunk cat simulator, is now coming out in July

The last time we saw Stray, the open-world cyberpunk game where you play as a cat, it had been delayed. But now we have a new release date, and it’s soon: the game is coming out on July 19th. (It was originally slated to launch in early 2022.) It’ll be coming to the PS4 and PS5, as well as PC. And if you’re not sure what all of the fuss is about, there’s a brand-new trailer above showcasing all the futuristic feline action. It looks equal parts adorable and stressful, and I swear that if anything happens to that little kitty, I will absolutely lose it.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

FromSoftware is ‘in the process’ of restoring Dark Souls PC servers

PC Dark Souls players have had a rough go of it recently, as the servers for all three games in the series have been down for months due to a nasty exploit. In a recent communication with PC Gamer, FromSoftware confirmed that it will bring the PC servers for the games back from the dead. However, the company did not provide any sort of specific timetable for such a resurrection.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Diablo Immortal' Launch Blocked By Loot Box Laws

It’s been a minute since the last completely new Diablo game was released. Last year saw the remaster of Diablo II land on modern consoles, but beyond that, it’s been 10 years since the release of Diablo III, leaving fans hungry for new content. With that in mind,...
The Guardian

Resident Evil 4 Remake announced at PlayStation State of Play event

The long-awaited remake of acclaimed zombie adventure Resident Evil 4 was the highlight of Sony’s State of Play online showcase on Thursday evening. The 2005 original marked a radical change in direction for the Resident Evil series, with a new focus on action and a refreshed ‘behind-the-shoulder’ camera view to replace the creaking third-person visuals. A story posted on Sony’s blog following the half-hour long event, promised that the remake would preserve the essence of the game while “re-imagining” the story, modernising the visuals and updating the controls. The teaser for the game also promised virtual reality content for the PlayStation VR headset. A release date of 24 March 2023, was given.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Blizzard and Backbone partner for better 'Diablo Immortal' experience on mobile

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Blizzard optimized the gameplay in the newiPhone game "Diablo Immortal" for the Backbone One controller and will provide Backbone players with a free $10 in-game unlock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy