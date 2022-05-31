ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Arcade is getting new Cooking Mama and Frogger games in June

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has lined up a trio of notable Japanese developers for its June additions to Apple Arcade. Today the company announced four games coming to the subscription service next month, led by Konami’s Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins (a sequel to early Arcade game Frogger in Toy Town) which launches on...

