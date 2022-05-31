ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nerve stimulation promotes resolution of inflammation

Science Daily
 2 days ago

The nervous system is known to communicate with the immune system and regulate inflammation in the body. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden now show how electrical activation of a specific nerve can promote healing in acute inflammation. The finding, which is published in the journal PNAS, opens new ways to...

www.sciencedaily.com

biospace.com

Researchers May Have Unlocked Mechanism Driving Inflammation in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Researchers at Hokkaido University in Japan, in collaboration with American scientists, may have unlocked a key mechanism that drives widespread inflammation in inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis and atherosclerosis. Hypothesis testing used mouse models with RA and confirmed that the inflammatory response spread is linked to neural crosstalk. The findings were published today in ScienceDaily.
MedicalXpress

Links connecting stress, depression and heart disease risk found in mouse model

Results from a new mouse model may aid in understanding how depression and prolonged and severe stress increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting is being held May 12-14, 2022, in Seattle and is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in new and emerging scientific research in arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, vascular biology, peripheral vascular disease, vascular surgery and functional genomics.
Medical News Today

What's the difference between carpal tunnel syndrome and arthritis?

Carpal tunnel syndrome refers to a compression of the nerve running through the wrist and hand. Arthritis is a disease affecting the joints. Both conditions can cause symptoms affecting the hands and wrist. Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) may cause tingling, numbness, pain, and hand weakness. Arthritis may cause pain, stiffness,...
studyfinds.org

Blood clotting risk 4 times greater in long COVID patients who can’t exercise

WASHINGTON — A common symptom for people with long COVID is fatigue, and a recent study reveals those that are too tired to exercise might also have a higher risk of developing blood clots. The risk is four times higher among patients who could not perform basic exercises in comparison to those who could still continue to work out. The findings could help pinpoint how long COVID causes widespread damage to people’s bodies.
UPI News

Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure

The anti-inflammatory benefits of a common gout medicine may help save the lives of heart failure patients, researchers say. The medication, colchicine, could also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients whose arteries are clogged with cholesterol, according to the study authors. "The signal for benefit with...
Medical News Today

Tibial nerve stimulation for overactive bladder treatment

Tibial nerve stimulation (TNS) for overactive bladder (OAB) is a treatment that uses electrical signals to help control bladder contractions. It can reduce the number of times a person feels the urge to urinate and can also help reduce urinary leakage. OAB is the term experts use to describe urinary...
Healthline

Type 1 Diabetes and Broken Bones: What’s the Connection?

People with type 1 diabetes (T1D) are at higher risk of experiencing bone fractures and breaks. Long associated with declining bone mass in older age, people with T1D find themselves at greater risk of broken bones and longer recovery times at a younger age than the general population. reported as...
Science Daily

High fat diet, unregulated athletic exercise endurance enhancers linked to risk of pancreatic cancer

Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center have found a cell nuclear receptor activated by high fat diets and synthetic substances in unregulated athletic performance enhancers fuels the progression of precancerous pancreas lesions into pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is a highly lethal form of cancer with rising...
Science Daily

Immune therapy targets cells that cause leukemia relapse

Genetically engineered immune cells successfully target the specific cancer cells that may be responsible for relapse of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a type of blood cancer, and proved effective in animal models of the disease, according to a preclinical study by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine. The new cell therapy, now being tested in phase 1 clinical trials, may ultimately help patients with AML to remain cancer-free.
MedicalXpress

Gene variant influences risk for blood clots in COVID patients

A gene variant in the natural immune system influences the risk for blood clots in the lungs of severely ill COVID-19 patients. This has been documented in a new study by researchers at Uppsala University and Karolinska Institutet that has now been published in Nature Immunology. "With this study, we...
Science Daily

Discovery could lead to better cancer immunotherapy

A type of white blood cell previously known only as a helper in the immune system appears also to be the instigator of the body's defenses against cancerous tumors. The discovery could lead to more effective cancer immunotherapy, a promising treatment which uses the body's own immune system, rather than radiation, to attack cancer cells.
Science Daily

Impact of DNA mutations on lifelong blood cell production uncovered

New research has uncovered how genetic mutations hijack the production of blood cells in different periods of life. Scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, EMBL's European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) and collaborators show how these changes relate to ageing and the development of age-related diseases, including blood cancer.
Science Daily

Combination anti-HIV antibody infusions suppress virus for prolonged period

Individuals with HIV who began taking antiretroviral therapy (ART) in the early stages of infection achieved a lengthy period of HIV suppression without ART after receiving two broadly neutralizing anti-HIV antibodies (bNAbs), according to a small study published today in the journal Nature. The findings suggest that combination bNAb therapy might offer a future alternative to daily ART for people living with HIV. The research was conducted by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, in collaboration with researchers at the NIH Clinical Center; the Maple Leaf Medical Clinic in Toronto; the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research; Harvard Medical School, Boston; and The Rockefeller University, New York City.
scitechdaily.com

Preventing Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension – An Incurable Disease

UC San Diego researchers describe an imbalance of opposing cell signals that cause deadly disease, and how a novel monoclonal antibody therapy might treat or prevent it. Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a type of high blood pressure in the lungs, in which blood vessels are narrowed, blocked, or destroyed, causing the heart to work harder and, in time, result in cardiac weakness and failure.
Science Daily

Mobile app provides effective support for children with obesity

A mobile app that shows a child's weight development in real-time for children with obesity provides greater weight loss compared to conventional care. The fact that both families and healthcare professionals can follow the same data facilitates individualised extra support when needed. This is shown by a study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden published in the International Journal of Obesity.
