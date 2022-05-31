ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WATCH: Phillies' Nick Castellanos interrupts yet another serious broadcasting moment by hitting home run

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is at it again. On several occasions over the past few years, Castellanos has had a knack for interrupting some serious broadcasting moments during Major League Baseball games. During Monday's Memorial Day broadcast, Phillies television announcer Tom McCarthy was discussing veterans that "made the ultimate...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Star pitcher announces retirement

Former MLB All-Star pitcher JA Happ has officially called it a career. In an appearance on “The Heart Strong Podcast” with Jessica Lindberg this week, Happ said he spent “pretty much the whole winter” pondering whether he wanted to play in 2022. He said he watched Opening Day on TV to see what both he and his wife felt. They felt “anxiety,” which he took a sign that it was time to retire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Infielder Expected To Be Released

Robinson Cano's brief stop with the San Diego Padres is expected to end. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to ask Cano to accept a minor-league option on Thursday. The 39-year-old second baseman would likely decline, making him a free agent a month after getting cut by the New York Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Jeter reveals toughest pitcher he ever faced

Derek Jeter didn’t struggle against too many pitcher during his Hall of Fame career, but one pitcher seemed to have his number over everyone else. Jeter hosted a Q&A on his Instagram story Tuesday, and was asked to name the toughest pitcher he’s ever had to hit against.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets drop encouraging Jacob deGrom update ahead of West Coast road trip

The New York Mets are preparing to head out West for an extended road trip to start off the month of June. While fans won’t be seeing the team in Queens for a couple of weeks, Buck Showalter dropped some encouraging news that will have supporters fired up for what’s to come. According to Joe Pantorno, Buck Showalter indicated that ace Jacob deGrom would be joining the Mets out West for their upcoming road trip, indicating that a potential return could be in the cards for the superstar starting pitcher in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Robinson Cano’s Padres career is over just as it started

Just a few weeks ago, Robinson Cano was released from the New York Mets, then promptly scooped up by the San Diego Padres, who were hoping his left-handed bat could provide a spark in their lineup. That was not the case. Cano’s Padres career is over just as it started. CBS Sports and Padres sideline reporter Annie Heilbrunn have the details.
SAN DIEGO, CA
deseret.com

Clay Travis doubles down after getting ejected from Little League game

Add radio talk show host Clay Travis to the roster of conservative voices who have no problem with cursing in public. Travis, who with Buck Sexton took over the late Rush Limbaugh’s national radio time slot last year, tweeted Tuesday that he’d been kicked out of a Little League game on Sunday after cursing at an umpire who he said made “the worst umpire call in Little League history.”
BASEBALL
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Steps out of lineup

Duvall is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. Duvall started the past three games and will take a seat after going 3-for-13 with a double and a run scored during that span. Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris and Guillermo Heredia will start from left to right in the outfield while Ronald Acuna (general soreness) serves as the designated hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge robs Angels' Shohei Ohtani of a home run

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels began a star-studded, three-game series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium that features Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout against Aaron Judge & Co. (GameTracker). One inning into the game, it was advantage: Judge. He robbed an Ohtani home run at the center-field wall in the first inning.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as DH in nightcap

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers, scores twice

Mancini went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and two runs scored Wednesday against the Mariners. Mancini went hitless in his first two at-bats, but he smacked a two-out double and came around to score in the fifth frame. He followed that up by capping off a five-run fifth inning for the Orioles with his fourth home run of the season. After a power drought during the latter portion of May, Mancini has four extra-base hits across his last four games. For the season, he has maintained a .308/.379/.423 line across 206 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Not starting Wednesday

Rios isn't starting Wednesday against the Pirates. Rios started in the last 10 games and hit .250 with three homers, five runs, five RBI and four walks. Justin Turner will serve as the designated hitter while Hanser Alberto starts at third base Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH

