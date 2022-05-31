ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Lawyer for Hillary Clinton campaign acquitted of lying to the FBI during early days of the Trump-Russia probe

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, Michael Sussmann, was acquitted on Tuesday of lying to the FBI during early days of the Trump-Russia probe.

–Developing

