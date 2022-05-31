ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Football: CU continuing to make big offers to great prospects

By Ashli Crowell
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinebacker Angelo Petrides would be a great fit for Colorado. His father went to CU and he was born and raised in the culture of Colorado, and wants to be at a school where they believe in culture greatly. He can’t wait to get up to Boulder for an official visit....

glorycolorado.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

You can fish for free this weekend in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Get out the fishing rods, Colorado's free fishing weekend is back. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said all anglers can fish without a license anywhere in Colorado on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. The annual event hopes the fee-free weekend will get families, friends...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

For The First Time In 6 Months, Part Of Colorado Has Disappeared From The Drought Map

DENVER (CBS4) – Although most of recent rain and snow in Colorado has not yet been captured by the drought map, all four drought categories in the state have improved from a week ago. The official weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning but the data is collected 48 hours earlier. Therefore most of the rain and snow that fell across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday will not be calculated until next week. Still, the improvement is good to see. For the first time since the week before Thanksgiving 2021, a small part of Colorado has been completely removed from...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Girls Golf: 2022 Class 5A state tournament final results

LOVELAND | Final results from the 2022 Class 5A girls state golf tournament played on May 31-June 1, 2022, at The Olde Course at Loveland. Aurora players bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 CLASS...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
City
Erie, CO
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Englewood, CO
City
Boulder, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Is slamming Denver a winning message for GOP in 2022?

“A toilet bowl.” “A city that no one wants to come to.” “There’s nobody out there that says Denver’s great anymore.”. Those were three takes on the Mile High City last month from three different Republican state representatives. The remarks were made during a news conference recapping the 2022 legislative session and they raised eyebrows given the upcoming election.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Longtime Colorado journalist Dusty Saunders dies at 90

DENVER — Longtime Colorado journalist Dusty Saunders passed away at 90 years old. "Some sad news to share. My wonderful father, Dusty Saunders, a giant of Colorado journalism, died today. He was 90," shared his son Patrick Saunders. "What a long, incredible life. We will miss him dearly, even as we celebrate his life."
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Barnett
Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Denver

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. I have a deep affinity for Denver. I was born there and will forever be a Broncos fan because of my time spent living near the Rocky Mountains. My bias for the Mile High City runs deep. But when the country's 19th most populous metro could only manage to place in the bottom 10 among the country's fastest cities for broadband, that's not good.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas University#Track And Field#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#Cherry Creek High School#Mlb Rb 6
5280.com

Behind the Late-Night Shift at Denver’s Last 24-Hour Diner

Liz Contos met her husband Pete at a Greek Orthodox church on the corner of Denver’s Sixth and Pennsylvania streets in the 1950s. After he saw her for the first time, Pete told a friend that one day she would be his wife. He was right. In 1959, the...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

An Ultra-Fresh Take on the Suburban Ranch

Karli and Nils Erickson love what you might call bold houses. About a decade ago, the couple hired architects Brad Tomecek and Kevin Sietmann and interior designer Andrea Schumacher—then emerging talents in the Denver design world and now in-demand leaders in their fields—to build an architectural stunner in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood. The resulting home (dubbed the Shield House for its curved exterior wall) was so noteworthy, it made the cover of the very first issue of 5280 Home in 2012. “That was an incredibly special project,” says Tomecek, principal of Tomecek Studio Architecture. “People still walk by the house, take a step back, and say, ‘Did I see that right?’”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX21News.com

Pam Anderson running for Colorado Secretary of State

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State. Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ballparkdigest.com

NoCo Owlz to open season at Jackson Field

The Northern Colorado Owlz (Pioneer League) will begin the season at Jackson Field on the University of Northern Colorado campus until their permanent home, TicketSmarter Stadium, is completed. Jackson Field seats approximately 1,500. The ballpark was last improved in 2020 with the addition of a new scoreboard, batting cage, upgraded...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

62 nuns buried in Denver cemetery to be moved for redevelopment

DENVER — The most recognizable building on the old Loretto Heights Campus along South Federal Boulevard in southwest Denver is the administration building. It’s the red brick building, that's been sitting on a hill there for more than a century. It's now included in the National Register of Historic Places.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

256K+
Followers
484K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy