ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

MISSING: Freeport Police searching for missing girl

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BEqs_0fvp0vqw00

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are asking the public for help in finding Ashantie Hamilton, 15, who has been reported missing since 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, Ashantie is described as a black female, 4’11”, 123 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan jogging suit, black crop top shirt, and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Police say she was last seen near a home in the 1200 block of S. Oak Avenue. She moved to Freeport two weeks ago, police said, an previously attended Harlem High School in Machesney Park.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police agency “as soon as possible,” officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, IL
City
Hamilton, IL
City
Machesney Park, IL
Freeport, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Sports
Freeport, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com

28-year-old Rockford woman shot sitting in car, waiting for friends

Rockford Police are investigating a Saturday shooting on Parkview Avenue that left a 28-year-old woman injured. 28-year-old Rockford woman shot sitting in car, waiting …. Illinois’ Google photo settlement accepting claims. Illinois Attorney General files hate crime lawsuit. Belvidere teacher honored with memorial garden. Rockford to host ice skating...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeport Police#Nike Air Force#Harlem High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WQAD

Kewanee police ask for help in search for missing Bryan N. Metelski

KEWANEE, Ill. — Kewanee Police are asking for any information the public may have on missing man Bryan N. Metelski. In a Facebook post published by the Kewanee Police Department on May 25, authorities asked for help in the search for 21-year-old Bryan Metelski. He has brown eyes and...
KWQC

Police arrest 4 in Moline drug, firearm investigation

Trinity Cancer Center honors more than 60 oncology donors with wall. About a third of the donor wall is filled with names. Man convicted of murder in death of Kewanee girl now faces new sexual abuse charges. The crash remains under investigation. First Alert Forecast - Sun and low humidity...
MOLINE, IL
nbc15.com

Fitchburg Police Department arrest suspect in construction site burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with a burglary at a construction site in April. Madison Police Department said Fitchburg police arrested Shane Manchester, 49, in the 5100 block of E. Cheryl Parkway in Fitchburg. On April 19, MPD stated that a new...
FITCHBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Police Warn of Night Time Bikers and Skateboarders

Have you driven the streets of Dixon at night and suddenly you have a person on a bike or skateboard in front of you. Many times, they do not have any reflectors, lights or they might be wearing dark clothing. Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell said recently they have been...
DIXON, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison man injured in west side shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident on the city’s west side after a man showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds overnight. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the 4600 block of Verona Road just before midnight Wednesday, according to an incident report from the Madison Police Department. Investigating officers found shell casings...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shots fired overnight in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to reports of shots fired overnight. Crews were called to Pauline Avenue, just north of Auburn Street, around 12 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple shell casings were found, but no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident On The West Side

It happened around 11 pm on the NW side. Initial reports are saying there was a lot of gunfire on the NW side,. Over 30 gunshots were heard. Initial reports are saying 2 different firearms were involved. Numerous shell casings are reported to be on scene. At least 2 houses...
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Officers at scene after reports of gunfire late Tuesday

Rock Island Police responded to a report of gunfire about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 25th Street and 13th Avenue. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers talk with neighbors and gather evidence in the street. We do not know whether police have any suspects. Local 4 News...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy