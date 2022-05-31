ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Tektronix says it will sell or lease part of its headquarters campus near Beaverton

By Mike Rogoway
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tektronix, godfather to Oregon’s technology industry, says it wants to sell or lease a portion of its 250-acre headquarters campus near Beaverton. Tek says it will retain its corporate offices and some manufacturing on the site. But with more employees working remotely, and operations substantially downsized in recent decades, the company...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 2

