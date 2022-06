It’s beginning to feel a lot like summer in Milwaukee, especially now that festival season is in full swing. The city is kicking it off with a big one this month as PrideFest returns to its original format after a two-year hiatus. Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community at the Henry Maier Festival Park with three full days of performances and fun. But the celebrating doesn’t stop there — check out the Milwaukee Pride Parade on June 5, which will travel from S. 2nd St. and W. Greenfield Ave. to S. 2nd St. and W. Oregon St. And if checking out some local art or listening to some jazz sounds like fun, Bay View Gallery Night and Bay View Jazz Fest will both take place on June 3 at various venues around the neighborhood.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO