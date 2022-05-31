ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

10 Questions with ... Erik Fox

allaccess.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI started by interning and then fill in at Country KIK-F/Anaheim, CA, then went to Bakersfield to work at then ModAC KLLY-FM as overnights and production. Went to CHR KMXY-FM Grand Junction, CO where a midday shift turned quickly to a PD gig. Returned to KLLY-FM for nights and APD in...

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

CSUB project provides businesses lessons in pandemic recovery

Guac-and-salsa-covered tacos, a primped and proud poodle, stacks of vinyl awaiting a turntable and steaming cups of coffee made with love and lots of froth: the random scenes of everyday life that flood our social media feeds. But to a group of CSUB business students who posted those images and dozens of others, they are so much more than that. They are reminders that Bakersfield is #OpenForBusiness.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sjvsun.com

Salas comes clean on 11-year age gap on dating apps: ‘I made a mistake’

A Central Valley lawmaker and Congressional candidate admitted to misrepresenting his age on dating apps after screenshots of his profile went public. Tuesday morning, The Sun exclusively revealed screenshots taken from a female Bumble and Tinder user apparently showing Asm. Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield) reporting his age as 11 years younger than it truly is.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sjvsun.com

Love and legislating: Valley lawmaker seeking date, fuzzy on age

Update: Asm. Rudy Salas has issued a statement regarding this report. Read the updated story here. If one was searching to find proof that politics have reached another modern milestone, you might just find it in the Golden Empire. According to screenshots provided to The Sun, Asm. Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield)...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

State accuses fuel additive inventor of falsifying records

State air regulators have filed a lawsuit accusing a Bakersfield fuel-additives company and its owner of falsifying records to achieve certification of a product that allegedly fails to cut smog-inducing biodiesel emissions as they purport. The civil complaint filed May 5 in Sacramento Superior Court by the California Air Resources...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Entertainment
KGET

KCSO investigates independent YouTube group sting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A YouTube group working independently of law enforcement conducted a sting operation of a suspected child abuser on May 30 at the Walgreens on Mount Vernon Avenue. After the group’s engagement with the suspect deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to investigate.  This is an ongoing investigation by the Kern […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Mosquito enlists new weapon in fight against 'ankle-biters'

Aedes aegypti, known in some areas of the world as the yellow fever mosquito — but known locally as "ankle-biter" — made its debut in greater Bakersfield in 2013. At that time its numbers were quite low. "Now they're everywhere," said Phurchhoki Sherpa, scientific program director for Kern...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Food festivals mark Memorial Day weekend in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Day weekend brings celebrations and festivals across Kern County including the return of the popular Latino Food Festival. Memorial day weekend is packed with festivals and celebrations across Kern County. The Latino Food Fest has seen thousands of people show up throughout the day returning for the first time in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Dees
Person
Sia
Person
Jay Thomas
Person
Ed Ford
Person
Jason Fox
Person
Charlie Tuna
Person
Beyonce
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Rick Fox
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Bo Matthews
concreteproducts.com

Pacific Steel awards main contract for $350 million California rebar mill

San Diego-based Pacific Steel Group anticipates an early-2025 start for a 380,000 ton/year rebar mill in Mojave, Calif., integrating the facility with its fabrication and installation businesses. The company has awarded a contract to Pennsylvania-based Danieli Corp. to build an advanced MIDA Hybrid micro mill for casting #3-#11 bar in conventional lengths or spooling #3-#8 bar in packages up to 5 tons. With four North American rebar mill installations since 2009, the MIDA milling technology yields production efficiencies through “endless” casting and rolling, and lowers energy consumption by eliminating the need for the second heating phase typical of steel bar production.
KGET

Local student graduates Bakersfield College, Ridgeview High at 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kirsten Jimenez-Gray has always done things a little differently. “At the time, there were very few I knew who were doing the same thing I was doing,” Jimenez-Gray said. The time was five years ago. “I actually decided to start doing dual enrollment classes in the eighth grade,” Jimenez-Gray said. As […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twenty One Pilots#Modac Klly Fm#Pd#Ksmj Fm#Ac#Chr Klly Fm#Klly Fm 1#Country Kik F Anaheim#Kikf F
kcrw.com

Lawns, swimming pools, car washes: Know new water rules

Water restrictions are set to take effect on June 1 for people who live in many parts of Southern California. As the drought goes on, the Metropolitan Water District hopes that some of these changes will reduce water consumption by 20-30%, and maybe prevent a total ban on outdoor watering later in the summer.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Get out! Check out the best places to camp in Kern County

Whether you want to get out of the Bakersfield heat, spend some quality time with family and friends, or unwind in nature with some of your favorite outdoor activities, camping is a fun and affordable way to experience Kern County. With the added benefit of being surrounded by a number...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Dispatchers provide the eyes and ears for Kings County

Perhaps the unsung heroes of emergency response, dispatchers are the eyes and ears of local law enforcement, firefighting and ambulance organizations. “They’re vital in giving us that real-time information when we’re responding to these potentially dangerous calls,” said Hanford Police Department Sergeant Jason Gustin. “They help better respond to those calls."
HANFORD, CA
KGET

Kern County baseball teams make history in Central Section Championships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As three area baseball teams prepare to play in the CIF Southern California Regional playoffs, 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub looks back at a historic Memorial Day weekend on the diamond. Highlights include the Stockdale Mustangs completing the Division 1 Valley Title trifecta for Kern County, the Bakersfield Drillers ending a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KGET

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Ridgecrest area at 4:53 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was felt from Mexicali, Mexico to Tehachapi, California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake had a depth of three and a half miles.
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Guns seized during probation search of central Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers who searched the home of a youth on probation located two handguns and live ammunition, probation officials said. The search happened Friday at a home in the 300 block of Houchin Road, south of Highway 58 and west of South H Street, officials said. The youth — an age was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating grand theft incident at Old Navy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a theft case at the Old Navy in the 5200 block of Gosford Road. The incident happened May 5.  The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair, in his late 20s and he stands 6 feet tall, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Fishing Plunge Pools and Pocket Water

Even though we are in a severe drought, the Kern River Valley still has lots of moving water to fish. There are so many creeks, streams and of course the river itself where you can find some amazing small-scale fishing. Since the water flow has diminished rather sharply, the fish that are there are finding their way to deeper pools, pockets and cutbanks to find food and to seek shelter. Knowing how to fish these little pools and pockets of water is a lost art that some need to revisit.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy