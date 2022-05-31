10 Questions with ... Erik Fox

I started by interning and then fill in at Country KIK-F/Anaheim, CA, then went to Bakersfield to work at then ModAC KLLY-FM as overnights and production. Went to CHR KMXY-FM Grand Junction, CO where a midday shift turned quickly to a PD gig. Returned to KLLY-FM for nights and APD in...
Guac-and-salsa-covered tacos, a primped and proud poodle, stacks of vinyl awaiting a turntable and steaming cups of coffee made with love and lots of froth: the random scenes of everyday life that flood our social media feeds. But to a group of CSUB business students who posted those images and dozens of others, they are so much more than that. They are reminders that Bakersfield is #OpenForBusiness.
A Central Valley lawmaker and Congressional candidate admitted to misrepresenting his age on dating apps after screenshots of his profile went public. Tuesday morning, The Sun exclusively revealed screenshots taken from a female Bumble and Tinder user apparently showing Asm. Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield) reporting his age as 11 years younger than it truly is.
Update: Asm. Rudy Salas has issued a statement regarding this report. Read the updated story here. If one was searching to find proof that politics have reached another modern milestone, you might just find it in the Golden Empire. According to screenshots provided to The Sun, Asm. Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield)...
State air regulators have filed a lawsuit accusing a Bakersfield fuel-additives company and its owner of falsifying records to achieve certification of a product that allegedly fails to cut smog-inducing biodiesel emissions as they purport. The civil complaint filed May 5 in Sacramento Superior Court by the California Air Resources...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A YouTube group working independently of law enforcement conducted a sting operation of a suspected child abuser on May 30 at the Walgreens on Mount Vernon Avenue. After the group’s engagement with the suspect deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to investigate. This is an ongoing investigation by the Kern […]
Aedes aegypti, known in some areas of the world as the yellow fever mosquito — but known locally as "ankle-biter" — made its debut in greater Bakersfield in 2013. At that time its numbers were quite low. "Now they're everywhere," said Phurchhoki Sherpa, scientific program director for Kern...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Day weekend brings celebrations and festivals across Kern County including the return of the popular Latino Food Festival. Memorial day weekend is packed with festivals and celebrations across Kern County. The Latino Food Fest has seen thousands of people show up throughout the day returning for the first time in […]
San Diego-based Pacific Steel Group anticipates an early-2025 start for a 380,000 ton/year rebar mill in Mojave, Calif., integrating the facility with its fabrication and installation businesses. The company has awarded a contract to Pennsylvania-based Danieli Corp. to build an advanced MIDA Hybrid micro mill for casting #3-#11 bar in conventional lengths or spooling #3-#8 bar in packages up to 5 tons. With four North American rebar mill installations since 2009, the MIDA milling technology yields production efficiencies through “endless” casting and rolling, and lowers energy consumption by eliminating the need for the second heating phase typical of steel bar production.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kirsten Jimenez-Gray has always done things a little differently. “At the time, there were very few I knew who were doing the same thing I was doing,” Jimenez-Gray said. The time was five years ago. “I actually decided to start doing dual enrollment classes in the eighth grade,” Jimenez-Gray said. As […]
A co-owner of the former East Hills mall property in northeast Bakersfield has purchased a much smaller shopping center nearby that’s fully leased with tenants including OfficeMax and T-Mobile. Local investors who had owned the center for years closed on the sale Friday of 29,387 square feet of property...
Water restrictions are set to take effect on June 1 for people who live in many parts of Southern California. As the drought goes on, the Metropolitan Water District hopes that some of these changes will reduce water consumption by 20-30%, and maybe prevent a total ban on outdoor watering later in the summer.
Whether you want to get out of the Bakersfield heat, spend some quality time with family and friends, or unwind in nature with some of your favorite outdoor activities, camping is a fun and affordable way to experience Kern County. With the added benefit of being surrounded by a number...
Perhaps the unsung heroes of emergency response, dispatchers are the eyes and ears of local law enforcement, firefighting and ambulance organizations. “They’re vital in giving us that real-time information when we’re responding to these potentially dangerous calls,” said Hanford Police Department Sergeant Jason Gustin. “They help better respond to those calls."
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As three area baseball teams prepare to play in the CIF Southern California Regional playoffs, 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub looks back at a historic Memorial Day weekend on the diamond. Highlights include the Stockdale Mustangs completing the Division 1 Valley Title trifecta for Kern County, the Bakersfield Drillers ending a […]
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Ridgecrest area at 4:53 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was felt from Mexicali, Mexico to Tehachapi, California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake had a depth of three and a half miles.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers who searched the home of a youth on probation located two handguns and live ammunition, probation officials said. The search happened Friday at a home in the 300 block of Houchin Road, south of Highway 58 and west of South H Street, officials said. The youth — an age was […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a theft case at the Old Navy in the 5200 block of Gosford Road. The incident happened May 5. The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair, in his late 20s and he stands 6 feet tall, […]
Even though we are in a severe drought, the Kern River Valley still has lots of moving water to fish. There are so many creeks, streams and of course the river itself where you can find some amazing small-scale fishing. Since the water flow has diminished rather sharply, the fish that are there are finding their way to deeper pools, pockets and cutbanks to find food and to seek shelter. Knowing how to fish these little pools and pockets of water is a lost art that some need to revisit.
