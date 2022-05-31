10 Questions with ... Erik Fox

San Diego-based Pacific Steel Group anticipates an early-2025 start for a 380,000 ton/year rebar mill in Mojave, Calif., integrating the facility with its fabrication and installation businesses. The company has awarded a contract to Pennsylvania-based Danieli Corp. to build an advanced MIDA Hybrid micro mill for casting #3-#11 bar in conventional lengths or spooling #3-#8 bar in packages up to 5 tons. With four North American rebar mill installations since 2009, the MIDA milling technology yields production efficiencies through “endless” casting and rolling, and lowers energy consumption by eliminating the need for the second heating phase typical of steel bar production.

