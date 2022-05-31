ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid undergoes thumb, finger surgery

By Arthur Hill
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) had to undergo surgery Monday to fix the torn ligament in his right thumb. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sixers center Joel Embiid had surgery Monday to fix the torn ligament in his right thumb, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. He also underwent a procedure on his injured left index finger and is expected to be fully ready for training camp, Charania adds.

Embiid injured the thumb in Philadelphia’s first-round series against Toronto, but decided to keep playing in hopes of leading his team to a title. He suffered a concussion and broken orbital bone in the final game of that series, causing him to miss the first two games of the second-round series with Miami.

His facial fracture continues to heal without surgery, according to Derek Bodner of The Athletic (Twitter link).

Embiid is coming off another brilliant season, leading the league in scoring at 30.6 PPG, along with 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per night. He was the runner-up in the MVP voting for the second straight year and was a second-team All-NBA selection.

