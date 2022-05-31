ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

Early College students interactively engage with the community

By Submitted article
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolk County Early College students have been working on a way to better educate the community about what Laughter Pond has to offer. They have spent this year researching potential problems and solutions around the pond including ecological restoration, wildlife, water quality, and built structures. Students made connections to...

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County announces priority health issues for the next three years

Polk County has been working the last year to prioritize key health issues as part of the Community Health Assessment (CHA) process. Every three years counties across North Carolina pause their work to improve community health by taking a step back and reviewing the current data from their county, and how the data describes the county’s health. Counties then use this information to help assess how well they are doing and what actions need to be taken moving forward.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Helen Joanne Blomeley

Mill Spring– Helen Joanne Wittschiebe Blomeley, 89, a long-time resident of Mill Spring, NC, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022. Born in New York state on April 6, 1933, to Charles and Violet (Doll) Wittschiebe, she soon found herself the child of Seventh-day Adventist missionaries in China. During WWII, the family (now including younger sister Jeannine) was imprisoned in a Japanese internment camp near Manila for 3-½ years. They were eventually liberated by General Douglas McArthur during his campaign to retake the Philippines. After returning to the US, Helen attended Collegedale Academy in Tennessee, where she met her teenaged future husband, of whom she was NOT enamored at the time. She later graduated from Washington Missionary College with a BS in Nursing and then received a Master of Science in Nursing from Catholic University. In August of 1956, she married Charles P. Blomeley, who had pursued her single-mindedly for the better part of ten years, and she taught nursing for seven years at Catholic U while he attended college and medical school. In 1964, they welcomed a daughter (Heather). In 1966 Charles completed his internship and they welcomed a son (Kevin) and relocated to Columbus, NC, where he partnered with Dr. Roy Morgan in Family Practice. In 1969 they welcomed a second son (Geoff), and in 1974 they moved from Columbus to a 75-acre farm in Mill Spring, where she resided until her death. Helen worked at St. Luke’s Hospital for over 30 years in multiple roles, including surgical nursing and the emerging specialty of Infection Control (she was known as the “Bug Lady”), and was pivotal in the implementation of the Medicare Swing Bed Program there – a venture that many credit with the survival of the hospital in the 1980s and 90s – before retiring in 2008. She and her husband were passionate lifelong naturalists and pioneering wildlife rehabilitators in the region, well known for their extensive and constantly changing collection of critters.
MILL SPRING, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Black bear visits Campobello

Campobello resident Jason Turner shared a picture of a black bear that has appeared in his yard frequently since September. He says the bear is no threat to the community but wants people to be aware of its presence. As a lover of wildlife, he is happy to have a black bear regularly visit his area.
CAMPOBELLO, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Warm welcome for the month of June

Trembled like a butterfly. June arrives in Saluda, a summer guest in white linen, lingering on a shaded park bench with a strawberry ice cream cone in hand. The drone of mowers rumble in the distance, puffy clouds rise up over blue. It’s the time of Queen Anne’s lace blooming,...
SALUDA, NC
Education
Tryon Daily Bulletin

GERALDINE SEARCY PRICE

COLUMBUS – Geraldine Searcy Price, 83, of Columbus, passed away, Saturday evening, May 21, 2022 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock. A native and lifelong resident of Polk County, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Hester Searcy and wife of the late William Clyde Price who passed away in 1999. Mrs. Price was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Linda Eleanor Stoll

Tryon– Linda Eleanor Stoll age 77 of Tryon, NC passed away May 21, 2022. Born in Derry, New Hampshire to the late Nigel Campbell and Eleanor Keddy Campbell. Widow of the late Charles Stoll. She was a member of Spartanburg First Church of the Nazarene. Linda loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Share in the family fun at the 59th annual Fabulous 4th of July Festival

The Town of Columbus is celebrating its 59th year of the Fabulous 4th of July festival and will offer a day full of music and entertainment for everyone! The Fabulous 4th will be held on Monday, July 4th. The planning committee has scheduled performances and events for the whole family for all types of interests. The day is filled with music, kid’s rides and games, food, crafts, vendors, an antique car show, the Columbus Farmers Market, and much more!
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Dr. Chester Collins

Landrum– Chester Cattell Collins, Jr. departed this world for his heavenly home May 24, 2022. His strong Christian faith assured him that eternally he would be in the light of our Lord’s love. His faith gave him peace even as he struggled with illness and pain for much of his life, beginning when Addison’s disease nearly ended his life at age 24. His wife, Elaine, did not expect to him to survive until their 2nd anniversary but they were just four days shy of celebrating 62 years of marriage.
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Golfers and golf-lovers alike gather for Trevor’s Gift Golf Tournament

The Trevor’s Gift Golf Tournament at Links O’ Tryon on Friday, May 20 was a great success! Twenty-five golf teams turned out to participate in the 95-degree heat. Thanks to a loyal group of volunteers, it was a fun-filled day of golf, food, and prizes. There was also a putting contest, hole-in-one contest, long drive contest, and closest to the pin contest during the tournament.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon residents compete in National Senior Games

Kip and Carol Jean Vosburgh both qualified for and competed in the National Senior Games (NSGA), held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in May. The games are for athletes over fifty. Contenders are divided into 5-year age groups, male and female. To qualify for nationals, one must place in the top 4 age group in local competition, then top 3 in state competition.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

American Legion honors fallen heroes over Memorial Day Weekend

Tryon’s Auxillary Post 250 offers poppy flowers, accepts donations on behalf of local veterans. FOOTHILLS––The Friday before Memorial Day, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 250 from Tryon set up tables around the community to take donations in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the military.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Property rights stop (and start) at the property line

We live in a time when nearly all of us feel over-regulated by some ‘higher’ authority when it comes to what we can or cannot do on our land. Those of you who live in municipalities with zoning that mandates where you can build your workshop or how far your front porch has to be from the sidewalk know exactly what I’m talking about. Those of us who live in the country have more freedom, except when it comes to land uses that might cause environmental damage.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Columbus man charged with second-degree murder

Contreras arrested for alleged murder of his grandfather. On the morning of Saturday, May 28, Polk County deputies arrested a Columbus man after responding to a call on Smith Dairy Road in Columbus. Juan Ramon Contreras, Jr., 27, was arrested on the scene for the alleged murder of his grandfather, Roy Dean Wilson. Both Contreras and Wilson were of the residence.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Mysterious, low-flying plane has Landrum residents curious

‘I saw it landing’: Airport has no record of plane. LANDRUM––On Tuesday afternoon, several Landrum residents reported seeing a large airplane flying only hundreds of feet above parts of Landrum. Witnesses say they saw the large white plane flying extremely low and turning toward town. Jason Turner,...
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Update on tractor incident involving toddler

February accident leaves child with minor injuries. LANDRUM––In February, a toddler on Clearwater Road in Landrum was accidentally run over by a tractor. When Landrum Fire Department arrived on the scene, the toddler was breathing and crying, and was transported to Spartanburg Regional by helicopter. Recently, the Tryon...
LANDRUM, SC

