Double Springs, AL

Lonnie Harold Alexander

By Editorial
 2 days ago

Lonnie Harold Alexander, 69, of Double Springs, entered into rest on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Walker Baptist Medical Center. Lonnie was born on May 11, 1953 to Hardie Lee and Joyce Alexander. Visitation...

Relena Joette Pearson

Relena Joette Pearson, 45, of Double Springs, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Relena was born on December 13, 1976 in Haleyville. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where her funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Double Springs Memorial Gardens. Chaplain Larry Shifflett will officiate.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
Jewell Nell Bailey

Jewell Nell Bailey, 79, of Fultondale, formerly of Houston, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at North Hill Nursing Home. Jewell was born December 5, 1942. She loved gardening, was a lifelong Christian and a child of God. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 5-6 p.m....
FULTONDALE, AL
Open-air revival starts June 12

"We are not ashamed to let the Lion roar!" An interdenominational open-air revival will start Sunday, June 12, at 6 p.m., in the old Piggly Wiggly parking lot, located across from the Haleyville Walmart on Highway 195. Continuing every night at 6 p.m. until at least June 17, this will be a city and regional event involving over a dozen churches of various denominations, including Henryfield, Rocky Top, South Haleyville Church of God, Cherry Hill Church of God, Frost Chapel, Grace Baptist, New Vision, T.R.C., House of Refuge, Trinity Baptist, Seven Day Church of God and Tree of Life, among others. Two churches will contribute to the services each night. On Friday, June 17, services will feature Spanish-language churches.
Notice of Appointment - George Mason Farris

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted Patricia Anne Farris Farr and George William Farris as Co-Executor of the Estate of George Mason Farris, on the 26th day of May, 2022 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
9-1-1 Festival begins Friday

HALEYVILLE - Emergency first responders are again the focus of the City of Haleyville’s annual 9-1-1 festival Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 - promising all of the activities people have come to expect while honoring the first-ever 9-1-1 call made in the city 54 years ago. Friday...
HALEYVILLE, AL
Request for Statement of Qualifications - City of Haleyville

The City of Haleyville is now soliciting Statements of Qualifications from qualified organizations to provide professional engineering services as needed. Selected qualified engineering firms will be placed on a list of pre-approved vendors for a period of three (3) years to be called upon as needed. Applicants must prove they...
HALEYVILLE, AL
Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from ALLAN R. EDWARDS AND KELLIE WATTS, AS HUSBAND AND WIFE, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR FIRST FEDERAL BANK, on the 20th day of May, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama, on June 7, 2011, in Deed/Mortgage Book 557, Page 483 , Winston County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Double Springs, Winston County, Alabama, on June 28, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Winston County, Alabama, to-wit:
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
Notice of Adoption Proceedings

IN THE MATER OF ADOPTION OF D.L.R. NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS AND NOTICE TO: Anyone claiming to be the father of the minor child. WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said County by Kayla Michelle Faulkner, Petitioners, and that the 27th day of July, 2022 at 9:00 o’clock p.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the Winston County Probate Office in the Courthouse Annex in Double Springs, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
Ashley Bryant
Bankhead Youth Fishing Derby is next week

The U.S. Forest Service will host a free Youth Fishing Derby from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Black Warrior Work Center, 3730 Hwy. 33, Moulton, Ala. All children aged 5-12 may participate as long as they are accompanied by an adult. There is no need to register in advance. For more information, contact the Forest Service at (205) 489-5011. June 11 is National Get Outdoors Day as well as Alabama’s Free Fishing Day, and it also falls during National Fishing and Boating Week.
MOULTON, AL
Haleyville woman who lost everything in house fire in need of help

HALEYVILLE - A Haleyville woman whose home was recently heavily damaged in a fire is now living out of her car and in need of help. Connie Dodd, of 1874 County Road 30 in Haleyville, was thankfully not at home when fire engulfed her home Monday night, May 16. The Haleyville Fire Department responded quickly and,with assistance from Pebble and Bear Creek fire departments, was able to put out the fire.
HALEYVILLE, AL
We’re numb to mass shootings

Our country has more mass shootings than days in the year. It seems that our country has become numb and complacent to mass shootings. Resignation is wrong and expands the problem. Violence is seen as a valid resolution. All perpetrators of school mass shootings: Columbine, Sandy Hook, Santa Fa, Parkland,...
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL

