Wise County, VA

Wise Co. awarded $500k for sewer line project

By Ben Gilliam
 2 days ago

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – A total of $1 million has been awarded to Wise County to construct a new sewer line for area residents.

According to a release from Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), another $500,000 was awarded to the county by the Appalachian Regional Commission in order to build the Glamorgan sewer line. The funds follow another 2020 grant of $500,000 for the same project.

“The Glamorgan sewer line project will benefit the health and quality of life for Wise County residents and improve potential for economic development,” Congressman Griffith stated in the release. “ARC’s award of $500,000 is a welcome investment toward completing the project.”

Across the entire project, more than 13,500 feet of sewer line is planned for construction. According to the release, 44 households and 13 businesses will be impacted by the expanded access.

