"That's what we dream of when we first step in. Everyone wants to make it to the National league." Late on the night of December 10, 2021, Tyrel Bauer was in agony. With 17:25 to go in regulation against the Kamloops Blazers that night, Bauer - the captain of the Seattle Thunderbirds and a sixth-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets in 2020 - was involved in a knee-on-knee collision that changed the course of his season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO