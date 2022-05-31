ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norm Macdonald Discusses Life and Death in Posthumous Netflix Standup Special

By Kelly Wynne
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorm Macdonald's didn't shy away from joking about the end of his life in the comedy special that would end up being his last. The Netflix special, titled Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, included a few jokes about writing his living will, talking with God and telling his family to "pull the...

