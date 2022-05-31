ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Delighted Citigroup chief calls Buffett's investment 'wonderful'

By Tom Sims
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEVuw_0fvoyFGY00

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - The timing of Warren Buffett's recent investment in Citigroup Inc (C.N) was not known in advance by the U.S. lender, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said on Tuesday.

Fraser, speaking to reporters in Frankfurt during a trip to Europe, also said the bank didn't yet know whether it would keep its bank licenses in Russia, where it has been shrinking operations after the country sent troops into Ukraine.

Earlier this month Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) made a new $3 billion bet on Citi, lifting its shares and boosting confidence in the battered Wall Street lender's stock. read more

"We didn't realize that he was buying when he was doing so," Fraser said, noting the billionaire investor had closely studied the bank's investor day presentations and strategy.

"I've spoken with him, but I can't speak for him," Fraser said, adding that she was "delighted" by the move that she called "wonderful".

At its investor day in March, the bank's first in five years, Fraser unveiled a raft of profitability targets and gave detail on the revenue and loan growth required to achieve them, as Citi laid out its strategy for the next three to five years. read more

Berkshire's investment takes its interest in Citi to 2.8%, making it the fourth-largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data.

Citi, whose shares had slumped 38% in the 12 months prior to Buffett's investment being made public on May 17, is undergoing an overhaul led by Fraser. It is also working to fix its risk and compliance systems after regulatory orders.

The bank is also working to pare down its Russia footprint, which is the largest of U.S. banks.

She said it was still unclear if Citigroup would hold bank licenses in Russia in the end. "The honest answer is we don't we don't know yet," she said.

"We're not quite sure what the end state looks like. But if there is a presence, it will be very, very, it will be small," she said.

The bank is in the process of selling its consumer and commercial banking franchises in the country. Citigroup is focused on getting a deal signed and closed "as fast as we can," she said.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Miranda Murray and David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

Warren Buffett suggests most investors should put their money into the S&P 500. An S&P 500 index fund is a low-risk investment that's consistently produced good returns. Investing enough in it over time could help you become a millionaire. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Tom Sims
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Citigroup Inc Lrb#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#Refinitiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields mixed, with long end up slightly; payrolls in spotlight

* U.S. ADP jobs gain much lower than expected * U.S. jobless claims fall * Fed's Brainard says it is hard to see pause in September * Consensus forecast is for May jobs rising 325,000 -Reuters poll (Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Thursday in a data-heavy session a day before a U.S. non-farm payrolls report for May that is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates by half a percentage point a few more times this year. U.S. 20- and 30-year bond yields were modestly higher, while yields for the rest of the maturities fell. Volume was lower than usual with Britain closed on Thursday and Friday for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A less-than-stellar ADP National Employment Report for April tracking U.S. private sector jobs showed new jobs created at 128,000 compared with the consensus forecast of 300,000. The report did not have a major impact on Treasuries, but it does put Friday's employment data in focus. That said, U.S. rate expectations remained unchanged. The rate futures market has penciled in about 197 basis points of cumulative tightening in 2022 and a fed funds rate of 2.8% after the December Fed meeting. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday further added to the view that rates will continue to rise at a fast pace. "Right now it's very hard to see the case for a pause," Brainard told CNBC. "We've still got a lot of work to do to get inflation down to our 2% target." Brainard said she backs at least a couple more half percentage point interest rate hikes, with more on tap if price pressures fail to cool. "U.S. yields are biased higher. There has been speculation that the Fed might pause in September as suggested by (Atlanta Fed President Raphael) Bostic a few weeks ago," said Kim Rupert, managing director for global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. "That has kind of come out of the market now. A couple of Fed speakers continue to argue for a string of 50 basis-point hikes." Investors are now focused on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to show jobs gain of 325,000 in May, compared with April's 428,000, according to a Reuters poll. Average hourly earnings are seen rising 0.4% in May, from 0.3% in April. "We are generally less optimistic than the consensus about the May employment report. We forecast nonfarm payrolls increased by 250,000," wrote Kevin Cummins, chief U.S. economist, at NatWest Markets. "The peripheral labor market data we received so far this week (e.g., factory-sector ISM jobs gauge, ADP payrolls, labor-market differential in the Conference Board survey, jobless claims, etc.) have been weaker, on balance," Cummins added. In late afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yield slipped 1.1 basis points to 2.9204%. U.S. 30-year yields were up less than a basis point at 3.0829%. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which tend to be sensitive to U.S. rate move expectations, were down 2 bps at 2.6438%. Another report on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as demand for labor remained strong. That pushed yields on the long end higher as well. Initial jobless claims fell 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 200,000 for the week ended May 28. The U.S. yield curve steepened on Thursday. The gap between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields was 27.4 bps, up from 25.8 bps late on Wednesday. The U.S. Treasury also announced on Thursday it will auction next week $44 billion in three-year notes, $33 billion reopened 10-year notes and $19 billion reopened 30-year bonds. The auction sizes are all in line with the cuts announced at the May refunding. June 2 Thursday 3:34 PM New York / 1934 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.13 1.1489 0.018 Six-month bills 1.595 1.6302 0.002 Two-year note 99-184/256 2.6458 -0.018 Three-year note 99-198/256 2.8303 -0.020 Five-year note 98-162/256 2.9213 -0.019 Seven-year note 98-180/256 2.9567 -0.020 10-year note 99-152/256 2.9222 -0.009 20-year bond 99-64/256 3.3015 0.003 30-year bond 95-240/256 3.0837 0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 36.50 2.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Susan Fenton, Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Reuters

Biden's June agenda: convince Americans the economy is healthy

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is planning a media blitz to lift his sagging opinion poll numbers before November's congressional election, promoting his management of America's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to cool spiraling inflation. Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to discuss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy