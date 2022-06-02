Compact mini Bluetooth speakers are great to take with you on the go, but what if you want something with a lot more power that's got some real oomph to its sound? That's where a Bluetooth boom box or wireless "party" speaker comes in -- Bluetooth speakers that aren't exactly compact but do produce big sound and work well both indoors and outdoors. While most of them don't look quite like the boom boxes of yesteryear, they are portable, although they probably aren't going to fit in a backpack unless it's rather roomy.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO