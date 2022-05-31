ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Driver In Rochester Crash Has Died

By Luke Lonien
 4 days ago
According to Rochester Police Department Spokesperson Amanda Grayson, the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a power pole on 3rd Ave in southeast Rochester has died. RPD has not released any details on the identity of the driver or the cause of death. Preliminary reports indicated the vehicle...

KIMT

Rochester driver in Wabasha County collision

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester driver is involved in a two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County. It happened around 11:46 am Friday at the intersection of State Highway 62 and County Road 81. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 79-year-old man from Rochester was driving east and a 50-year-old man from Ham Lake was northbound when they collided.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A shooting is under investigation after the Rochester Police Department received multiple reports that multiple shots were fired Friday night. Police said preliminary reports indicate that a verbal argument may have occurred between an occupant in a vehicle and someone standing outside a residence in the 1000 block of West Center St around 8:15 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Early Morning House Fire in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Fire Department crews responded to an early morning house fire Saturday. Crews arrived at a two-story home in the 5400 block of 55th Ave NW around 12:50 a.m. to find an attached three-car garage was completely engulfed, and one of the vehicles inside the garage was on fire. All of the residents were out of the home.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child Hospitalized After Boat Crashes Into Barge On Mississippi River Near Red Wing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was hospitalized Friday evening after a boat crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina in Reg Wing, located roughly 65 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Investigators say the boat was having mechanical issues on the water and was unable to move out of the barge’s path. The collision sent a man and four children into the water. While all of the children were wearing life jackets, one of them needed emergency help at the scene and was brought to a local hospital via ambulance. The child’s condition is not known. The man and the three other children were treated at the scene and released. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Robbed of Vehicle at Gunpoint

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint Thursday evening. The Rochester Police Department said a 36-year-old man reported he was sitting in his 2004 BMW X3 in the 500 block of 4th Ave SE when a black Tahoe cut in front of him around 8:15 p.m Thursday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Investigation underway after gunpoint robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A robbery investigation is underway after a suspect pulled a shotgun on a victim before assaulting him and stealing his vehicle. Police said it happened Thursday night in the 500 block of 4th Ave. SE. when a 36-year-old Rochester man was sitting in his vehicle with a friend.
ROCHESTER, MN
951thebull.com

16-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Northeast Iowa Car Crash

A juvenile driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck occurred along Iowa Highway 139 shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. A Ford Fusion driven by 16-year-old Katrindra Whalen of Burr Oak was northbound when her vehicle drifted off the road while she was searching for her wallet. The car then entered the ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Tent camping temporarily suspended at Macnider

(ABC 6 News) -The Macnider campground in Mason City has temporarily suspended tent camping service following a shooting incident there. Last Friday, a disagreement between two campers led to shots being fired and one person being wounded. According to witnesses, the fight started over parking issues at the campground. The...
MASON CITY, IA
steeledodgenews.com

News Bulletin: Fire damages Owatonna home

A duplex in Owatonna was badly damaged by fire Thursday afternoon, but two people reportedly inside escaped without injury. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m., sending firefighters to 247 E. Fremont St. The house is divided into two living units; initial reports of two people in the upstairs...
OWATONNA, MN
KIMT

Rochester man is final defendant sentenced for large meth operation in southern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is the ninth person sentenced for a drug ring that sold meth in southern Minnesota. Nicholas John Hanson, 38, has been ordered to spend 15 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Hanson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in August 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Hanson is the final defendant to be sentenced for being part of a drug ring run by John Willis Netherton, also known as “Big John,” and “Wicked One.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man pulled out of car at gunpoint; suspects still at large

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said the 36-year-old victim owed money to an unnamed suspect, but had paid for the 2004 BMW X3 he was sitting in Thursday, June 2.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Missing Scuba Diver Found Dead in Lake Minnetonka

Orono, MN (KROC-AM News) - A diver was pronounced dead at the scene after he was pulled from Lake Minnetonka Friday afternoon. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived in Maxwell Bay, Lake Minnetonka to search for a missing scuba diver around Noon. Hennepin County Water Patrol and the Minnesota DNR used sonar equipment to search for the diver.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire Guts Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building

Originally published June 2 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.” Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived. Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Attempted Child Abduction Reported in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are seeking the public's assistance with the investigation into the attempted abduction of a young girl. A news release says the 11-year-old girl was riding her bike in the Country Club Manor neighborhood yesterday evening when a small black SUV pulled into her path. The child told officers the driver tried to talk her into entering the vehicle but she refused. She indicated the man then got out of the SUV and made contact with her before she managed to pull away from him right away on her bike.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Scuba Diver Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Minnetonka

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man drowned Friday while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says that water patrol, police and DNR crews responded around noon to a report of a missing diver in Maxwell Bay, on the north end of the lake near Orono. The man had been diving with a partner. With the help of sonar equipment and the other diver, the crews found the missing man about 30 feet from where he was last seen. While paramedics attempted life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on the shore. The deceased diver’s name has yet to be released. His death remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says. Dive Guys, a local weed removal business, says the man was an employee who was working with a crew to remove underwater weeds from a property. The business owner, Matt Wilkie, described the man as having an “incredibly kind soul” and an “infectious personality.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kttn.com

Minnesota man injured in two-car crash on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Harris, Minnesota man sustained minor injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Pattonsburg Thursday afternoon, June 2nd. An ambulance took 63-year-old Thomas Stancek to Harrison County Community Hospital. The other driver, 69-year-old Dennis Fisher of Marble Rock, Iowa, was not injured. The two...
HARRIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Autistic Rochester Teenager Reported Missing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The public is being asked to contact police if they know the whereabouts of a missing Rochester teenager. The father of 17-year-old Caden Olson contacted police Monday night to report his son was not at home and had indicated he was planning to go to Texas to see his mother. The father says he hasn’t seen his mother for 9 years.
ROCHESTER, MN
