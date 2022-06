One hit Netflix game show has been renewed for Season 2. On the social media accounts for the bran, they announced a brand new season of Is It Cake? The hot show was birthed from a series of memes on different platforms where ordinary objects ended up being cake when cut. Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day hosts the show where bakers try to replicate an item and the judges have to guess which one is actually cake. It's a bizarre watch, but one that resonated with a lot of people online when it premiered. Now, the show will be coming back for even more cake-based shenanigans. Production budgets are noticeably larger than what those memes on social media would have allowed. Netflix's TUDUM previously spoke to executive producer Dan Cutforth about Is It Cake? He acutally confirmed that social media inspired their approach to the reality show.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO