Report: Chelsea Would Only Let Romelu Lukaku Join Inter On Loan With €70M Purchase Obligation

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea will only allow Romelu Lukaku to leave for Inter Milan if they can agree a loan deal with a €70 million obligation to buy, according to reports in Italy.

The Belgian forward has been underwhelming after his £97.5 million club-record move to Chelsea last summer, seeing him linked with a departure after just a year.

As per La Repubblica, via Sempre Inter , Chelsea would only allow Lukaku to leave on loan if there is a purchase obligation in the move.

It was reported that the forward is prepared to take up to a 50 per cent pay cut in order to re-join the Milan side .

The Serie A side cannot afford a permanent move for their former star, and must instead try to convince Chelsea to allow him to leave on loan this summer but the Blues wish to recoup much of their fee for the Belgian.

The financial issues at the Milan-based club means that it would be impossible for them to re-sign Lukaku on a permanent deal this summer but Chelsea will not let him leave on loan unless there is a €70 million obligation to buy.

The report continues to state that Inter are thinking of offering Stefan de Vrij as part of the deal , but it is unclear as to whether Chelsea would accept this amid their defensive rebuild this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departing the club but it is unclear as to whether they currently hold any interest in de Vrij, with other targets being named.

