ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine's president welcomes new sanctions but criticises "unacceptable" delay

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xajfN_0fvoxJlF00

May 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday welcomed a sixth package of European Union sanctions against Russia but criticised what he called an "unacceptable" delay in the bloc agreeing the latest measures.

"When over 50 days have passed between the 5th and 6th sanction packages, the situation is not acceptable for us," Zelenskiy said, speaking alongside Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova in Kyiv.

Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Sanction#Thomson Reuters#European Union
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Russia to return 152 Ukrainians' bodies after accusing 'Nazis' of planting mines

Russia's Ministry of Defense pledged to return the bodies of 152 dead Ukrainian soldiers it claims were positioned on top of mines in the Azovstal steel plant. The dead bodies were placed over four mines in a refrigerated van rigged to detonate to tarnish Russia's reputation abroad, Kremlin officials alleged. The soldiers belonged to the Ukrainian Azov battalion, a group long highlighted for having Nazi ties, according to Russia.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

The World’s Anti-Putin Powerhouse Is Starting to Crack

Hitler’s Germany appeared to be unstoppable by mid-1940. It had already annexed Austria, seized on Britain and France’s appeasement policy to dismember Czechoslovakia, and subsequently conquered Poland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France. The only significant holdout was Britain, but its chances for survival looked tenuous at best.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy