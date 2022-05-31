ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Baseball Outfielder Owen Diodati Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Tony Tsoukalas
 4 days ago

The Ontario, Canada native batted .242 with eight home runs and 26 runs batted in this past season.

Alabama baseball is losing a fan favorite. Outfielder Owen Diodati entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday following his junior season with the Crimson Tide. Later in the day, backup infielder Davis Heller also entered the transfer portal.

This past season, Diodati posted a .242 batting average with eight home runs and 26 runs batted in over 49 games, including 41 starts. He went 3-for-7 with three RBIs during Alabama’s regular-season series win over Arkansas earlier this month but made just one appearance during last week’s SEC Tournament, going 0-for-3 with two walks during the Crimson Tide’s 12-8 loss to Texas A&M.

Diodati, a native of Ontario, Canada, joined the Crimson Tide in 2020. He was selected as a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball News after batting .309 with three doubles, a triple and five home runs in his 17 games of action, including 14 starts. During the shortened season, Diodati led the team with 22 RBIs while putting together seven multi-RBI games. He led all SEC freshmen in RBI and slugging percentage (.673) while tying for the lead in home runs and walks among first-year players.

Diodati saw his production begin to slip in 2021 when he batted .230 with three doubles, a triple and 11 home runs over 56 games while splitting time as an outfielder and a designated hitter. One of the highlights of that season came as he recorded a grand slam in back-to-back games against College of Charleston and South Alabama, becoming the first player in Alabama history to accomplish the feat.

Heller played in just eight games during his junior season, making two starts. The Gilbert, Ariz., native hit .300 over 10 at-bats with a double and an RBI.

Alabama finished the past season with a 31-27 record. The Crimson Tide was not invited to an NCAA regional when the tournament bracket was released Monday.

Tuscaloosa, AL
