The Red Lake Falls Eagles Softball team won the Section 8A Championship this afternoon with a 9-7 win over the Badger-Greenbush/Middle River Gators. BGMR took a 6-0 lead, but Red Lake Falls scored eight unanswered runs, including a grand slam from Gabby Casavan to come from behind and win the game, punching their ticket to the Class A State Tournament next week in North Mankato. “We’ve put so much work in for this moment and it’s pretty incredible to know we are going to play in the State Tournament,” said Eagles Senior Gabby Casavan. The trip to state with be the fourth in program history with previous appearances in 2012, 2013, and 2017.

RED LAKE FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO