Longtime San Luis Obispo resident Kye Martin's kids have a few more years before they graduate high school, but their dad is already counting down the days. "The last three years have been awful. I look at real estate all the time. I have three more years so that our kids can get out of high school, and I'm done. I'm really done. I feel like there are never really any consequences for [college students'] behavior. When you live next door to these [college] kids, with their techno music and beer pong games going, and every other word out of their mouth they're screaming at the top of their lungs is the F-word," he said.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO