Man retrieving frisbees killed in Largo lake after incident with gator, police say

LARGO — A man who entered Taylor Lake to retrieve frisbees has died after an incident with an alligator, Largo police say.

“At this time, detectives believe the victim was looking for frisbees in the water and a gator was involved,” Largo police said in a news release,

Wildlife officials say the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved a 47-year-old man. Responding police initially thought it was a drowning but spotted a gator nearby, so the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called.

Wildlife Spokesperson Forest Rothchild said they discovered signs of “other sustained injuries” beyond that of a drowning death when the man’s body was recovered.

Police said they are withholding the name of the man killed until family can be notified.

Swimming is not permitted at Taylor Lake, police said, and signs are posted warning against it.

An alligator trapper was sent to the scene, Rothchild said, but a gator had not been caught as of noon. Rothchild said the investigation is ongoing into how the man died.

“A contracted nuisance alligator trapper is working to remove a nearby alligator and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation,” the FWC said in a news release. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

In June 2020, a man retrieving discs for disc golf was bit in the face by an alligator at Taylor Lake. At that time, a state wildlife spokesperson said there had no been other reports of alligator attacks in the park for at least 10 years.

Alligators are everywhere in Florida, swimming and sunning themselves beside lakes, retention ponds, rivers and golf greens. But attacks are rare. As of last November, there had been no fatal alligator bites documented in Florida since 2019,according to the Conservation Commission.

Alligators’ mating season stretches across May and June, the state says. People should keep their distance from wild alligators and not feed them.

Anyone worried about a specific gator is urged to call the Conservation Commission’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.