Little Rock, AR

Arkansas hit with another record high gas price average of $4.13 after Memorial Day weekend

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices hit Arkansans with another record high as families wrapped up their Memorial Day weekend.

AAA officials reported Tuesday that the average gas price in the state is $4.13, up nearly two cents from a week ago.

Drivers in Lafayette County are seeing the highest prices in the state with an average of $4.47 per gallon. Van Buren County has the lowest gas price average of $3.95 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff drivers are paying an average of $4.20. Hot Springs drivers are paying an average of $4.09 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock metro drivers are paying an average of $4.06 per gallon.

Diesel fuel in the Natural State remained constant since Monday at $5.17 per gallon.

The national average price of regular gas slightly rose to $4.62, up two cents from a week ago.

Even though gas prices are steadily increasing, AAA officials said that did not stop the travel volume over the holiday weekend.

“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

Some people are continuing to travel amid the gas prices, but if the prices continue to raise the record highs, some may be forced to alter their travel plans. However, there may be a chance that the need for travel triumphs the high prices.

“But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon,” Gross added.

