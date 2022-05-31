ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Police search for man who robbed Regions Bank

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
  • Madison Police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Regions Bank on US-72 Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy Madison Police)
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A robbery investigation is underway in Madison.

Madison Police Capt. Lamar Anderson said officers responded to a robbery at the Regions Bank branch on US-72 West near Wall Triana Highway around 10:45 a.m.

Officers learned a Black man entered the bank and placed a small box on the counter, demanding money from the teller and threatening to activate the device if they made any sudden moves.

Anderson stated the man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anderson described the man as 5′ 6,” weighing between 115-120 pounds, and said he was last seen wearing a black, dreadlock-type wig, surgical mask, a gray Army sweatshirt, and camouflage pants. Anyone with information on the identity of the robber should contact MPD at tellmpd@madisonal.gov or (256) 772-5674.

A department spokesperson confirmed a small package was left behind and the Huntsville Police Bomb Squad was called to investigate. The package was later determined to be no threat.

The Regions Bank branch will remain closed for the rest of the day.

