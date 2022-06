It all started with the standard question to the ultimate fantasy: What would my dream wedding look like? It was a question Curtis Cassell and his catering coworkers would often ponder after working wedding-packed weekends together. “Then I realized, as queer people, we often ask if we’d wear a suit or dress,” Cassell tells Brides. “Our options are literally black or white.” That is, until recently.

