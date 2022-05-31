ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extras needed for Sylvester Stallone series in Oklahoma City

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Extras are needed for a Sylvester Stallone series in Oklahoma City.

On Thursday, June 2, extras are needed to appear in a party scene for the Paramount+ streaming series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Filming is in Oklahoma City.

The scene is looking for people of all ethnicities, aged 21-55.

Pay for extras is $100 a day. Overtime will be paid after 10 hours and filming will be indoors.

A free, pre-engagement COVID-19 test will be required, compensated at $36. Testing is in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The series is created by Taylor Sheridan, who has also created Yellowstone, 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown.

You can find more information and an application here.

