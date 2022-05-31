ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

GOP infighting in the Missouri Senate will shape primary battles across the state

By Jason Hancock
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmFBv_0fvotWYw00

Half the Missouri Senate is on the ballot this year, meaning whoever emerges from primaries in August could determine who runs the chamber (SDI Productions/Getty Images).

Bad blood bedeviled the Missouri Senate for much of the last two years. And now it’s about to spill out onto the campaign trail.

GOP primaries around the state will be the battleground to determine who steers the fate of a chamber coming off its most dysfunctional legislative session in recent memory .

Will it be the conservative caucus, which is hoping to grow its ranks after spending most of 2022 throwing up procedural roadblocks and grinding the Senate to a halt? Or will it be senators aligned with GOP leadership, who bristled at the conservative caucus’ antagonistic tactics and blamed it for a floundering session.

“Our hope is to return in January with a much larger conservative caucus,” said Jim Lembke, a former state senator and legislative staffer running 100 PAC, a political action committee aligned with the conservative caucus.

Lembke’s PAC has about $60,000 cash on hand, and recently doled out two $10,000 checks to a pair of candidates running in competitive GOP primaries for open state Senate seats. Candidates in three other primaries are listed on the PAC’s website who Lembke says made presentations to the organization in the hopes of earning support.

Calling your peers names and distorting the daily activities of the Senate and House on social media can’t possibly create an environment that is productive for the state.

– Joregen Schlemeier, a lobbyist and a consultant for RightPath PAC

A potential stumbling block for Lemke’s plans is RightPath PAC.

Formed earlier this year, the PAC has already raised nearly $2.5 million, mostly in six-figure checks from donors connected to Washington University in St. Louis. It has yet to make any donations to candidates.

Jorgen Schlemeier, a registered lobbyist and consultant for the PAC, said RightPath wasn’t created to thwart the advance of the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate.

“We look at each race individually, and do not label the candidates,” he said. “Our goal is pretty basic — promote candidates who want to work with one another and promote a climate where that can best be accomplished.”

But while he insists the conservarive caucus isn’t a target, Schlemeier previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the PAC was inspired in response to the conservative caucus’ effort to tax Washington University’s endowment and its resistance to renewing a tax on medical providers crucial to Medicaid’s funding .

“Calling your peers names and distorting the daily activities of the Senate and House on social media can’t possibly create an environment that is productive for the state,” he said in an email to The Independent on Monday. “At least it hasn’t thus far.”

The 100 PAC, Lembke said, exists to narrow the fundraising gap for candidates it supports.

“All of our candidates most likely will be outspent,” he said. “But the bottom line is, it’s going to take a lot of money to elect a bad product. We don’t need to have as much money as our opponents. We just have to have enough.”

Three factions

Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate.

But as GOP infighting intensified over the last year, the 34-member Missouri Senate became split into three factions — the seven-member conservative caucus, 17 senators aligned with Republican leadership and 10 Democrats.

Throughout the 2022 session, conservative caucus members used parliamentary maneuvers to gum up the Senate and, with their priorities failing to get traction, turned otherwise anodyne bills into vehicles for controversial amendments pertaining to transgender student athletes and vaccine mandates.

The acrimony between the two factions became so bad that the Senate adjourned a day early for the first time since a fixed adjournment date was set in the state constitution in 1952.

When lawmakers return to Jefferson City next year, senators will choose new leadership. And with half the Senate on the ballot this year, who emerges from competitive primaries in August could determine who runs the chamber.

Eight of the 17 Senate seats up this year are held by Republicans running for re-election aligned with GOP leadership.

Six of those senators — Mike Bernskoetter, Justin Brown, Mike Cierpiot, Sandy Crawford, Lincoln Hough and Bill White — face primary challengers, though Lembke said 100 PAC will not get involved in primaries where there is a GOP incumbent.

Three of the seats are considered safe Democratic strongholds.

That leaves six seats Republicans hold where the incumbent isn’t running again — two being vacated by a member of the conservative caucus and four by senators aligned with GOP leadership.

“Our hope,” Lembke said, “is that the candidates we support in these races will be supportive of new leadership next year that is going to do big Republican reforms.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Potentially entering the fray is the state’s largest and most influential anti-abortion organization, Missouri Right to Life.

In a newsletter to its supporters, the organization pointed the finger at Republican leadership for the shortcomings of the 2022 legislative session.

“Do not believe what you read in the press that lays the blame at the foot of the conservative caucus,” the group said. “The blame lies in who controls the ability to move bills forward and that is the House and Senate leadership and committee chairmen.”

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, a Columbia Republican in line to become Senate president pro tem, said at a press conference following adjournment that he’s comfortable with the decisions he has made over his two years in leadership.

“There have been struggles, there have been challenges and we’re not going to act like those didn’t occur,” he said. “But you have to find people who are willing to say at the end of the day, I care more about the betterment of the whole than I do about the betterment of myself.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post GOP infighting in the Missouri Senate will shape primary battles across the state appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 2

Related
Missouri Independent

Democrat Senate hopeful in Missouri faces backlash over NRA fundraiser at family estate

Democratic Senate hopeful Trudy Busch Valentine says she convinced the board she serves on that oversees her family’s St. Louis estate to cancel a fundraiser for the National Rifle Association scheduled for September. News of the fundraiser was first revealed Tuesday by The Intercept and drew intense backlash from Democrats, coming so soon after a […] The post Democrat Senate hopeful in Missouri faces backlash over NRA fundraiser at family estate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Daily Beast

Republican Representative and Senate Candidate Blames Abortion For Rise in Gun Violence

During a radio interview, Republican Rep. and Senate candidate Billy Long of Missouri partially blamed the country’s rise in gun violence on abortion, referencing a change in society’s general frame of mind and value for life. When asked by the host whether there was any momentum in DC to change gun laws after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Long said that gun control is not the solution and that schools could be better equipped to prevent mass killers. Later in the segment, Long turned to a different culprit for the rise in gun violence: abortion. While reflecting on the fact that there are more murders in his hometown of Springfield, MO now than there were during his childhood, Long said, “Something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion, when we decided it was ok to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
tonyskansascity.com

Newsflash: Missouri Beer Heiress Probably Won't Win Contest For Senator!!!

To be fair, Claire McCaskill taught us all that Missouri doesn't really have a lot of love for rich white ladies a few years ago. Meanwhile . . . Check this recent bit of Democratic Party infighting that works in the favor of the "populist millennial" who wears plaid shirts in order to seem folksy . . . Check-it . . .
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri hopes to finally shrink months-long wait times for Medicaid coverage

Missouri officials vowed again Wednesday to lower the number of days it takes to process Medicaid applications – which was an average of 101 days in April — and come into federal compliance with the maximum of 45 days.  “We’ll get to a place where we should be processing in under 45 days by the […] The post Missouri hopes to finally shrink months-long wait times for Medicaid coverage appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri tries to require photo ID to vote, again

Missouri lawmakers have taken another stab at requiring voters show photo ID to cast a ballot. The state Supreme Court threw out the last attempt. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville believes this attempt will pass constitutional muster and the Republican defends the requirement against criticism from Democrats that it would disenfranchise some voters, especially minority voters.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Hough
Person
Caleb Rowden
ozarkradionews.com

Apprenticeship Missouri hits goal of 20,000 new apprentices nearly three years ahead of schedule

Jefferson City, MO. – The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) is excited to announce that Apprenticeship Missouri has surpassed its 2019 goal of serving 20,000 new registered apprentices by 2025. The milestone was met nearly 3 years early thanks to increased efforts with partners and providers throughout the state. Registered Apprenticeship is an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway in which workers can obtain paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a transferable credential while job creators develop and prepare their future workforce.
KMOV

NRA event at Grant’s Farm canceled after backlash

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A St. Louis-area National Rifle Association (NRA) event at Grant’s Farm was canceled Tuesday after social media backlash. Earlier Tuesday, Democratic US Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called out the NRA after learning the organization planned to host a fundraiser on her family’s property. “Friends of the NRA,” an NRA foundation fundraising program, planned to host a banquet at Grant’s Farm in September. Busch Valentine, along with four other family members, owns and operates the farm.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate President#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Gop#The Missouri Senate#Sdi Productions Getty#Pac#House
Missouri Independent

Missouri to spend more than $100M settling pay claims for corrections officers

Missouri corrections officers would receive a back pay settlement and future payments worth more than $100 million under an agreement to end a long-running claim the Department of Corrections was underpaying officers.  Under the proposed settlement, the corrections department does not admit any wrongdoing but accepts that the payments are reasonable considering the likely result […] The post Missouri to spend more than $100M settling pay claims for corrections officers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Y101

Watch 2 Stealth Bombers that Flew Over a Missourians Home

This really isn't unusual if you live near Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, but it's not often they're captured on video. One Missouri person shared video of 2 stealth bombers that recently flew over their home. You never know what you might find when you hang around on the...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Missouri Independent

Study finds 8,500 COVID deaths may have been prevented if more Missourians were vaccinated

If all of Missouri’s adults were vaccinated against COVID-19, more than half of the over 14,000 deaths attributed to the virus since January 2021 may have been prevented, a new analysis concluded. The analysis, performed by researchers at the Brown School of Public Health, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health […] The post Study finds 8,500 COVID deaths may have been prevented if more Missourians were vaccinated appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missouri lawmakers seek to gag pharmacists on ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine

A bill passed by the Missouri legislature this past session prohibits pharmacists from telling patients about dangers related to certain medications — specifically, ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets. If signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, House Bill 2149 would prevent pharmacists from questioning physicians or patients about the...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Flash of GOP unity created a Missouri 2nd District even Harry Potter can’t turn blue | Opinion

In 1992, Jim Talent was a nerdy, 30-something policy wonk with wire-rimmed glasses and a head of brown anchorman hair looking to skip a rung on Missouri’s political ladder and win a seat in Congress. He did it, edging one-term Congresswoman Joan Kelly Horn 50%-48%, a win attributed in no small part to the selfishness […] The post Flash of GOP unity created a Missouri 2nd District even Harry Potter can’t turn blue | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
northernpublicradio.org

Catalytic converter bill is ready to be signed into law

An Illinois bill aiming to reduce catalytic converter thefts is set to go into law soon. In January Representative Paul Jacobs introduced House Bill 4734 that requires recyclers to keep records of the vehicles recycled catalytic converters came from. That bill stalled in the Senate which lead to some changes...
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy