Ghost Gun Found After High Speed Motorcycle Chase in Santa Rosa

ksro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of leading police on a chase and trying to ditch a ghost gun....

www.ksro.com

KCRA.com

2 arrested after deadly Fairfield neighbor dispute, police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with a neighbor dispute that left one man dead, Fairfield police said Wednesday. Previous coverage in the video above. The Fairfield Police Department said detectives arrested 34-year-old Sabrina Jo Banks and 41-year-old Christopher John Almandarez on Tuesday evening. Almendarez faces...
FAIRFIELD, CA
ksro.com

Four Arrested After Gunshots From Car Northwest of Petaluma

Four people have been arrested after gunshots were fired from a car northwest of Petaluma. Police found and stopped the car about 25 minutes after the shots were fired Monday afternoon. Inside they found five people and a ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine with 22 rounds of ammo. Investigators also found meth in a hotel room linked with the suspects. Three of the suspects were either on parole or post-release community supervision. The fifth person in the car was released.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Police, FBI investigating threat made at Casa Grande HS in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The Petaluma Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigations are investigating a threat of violence at Casa Grande High School. The threat was made specifically for June 10, when the school will hold its graduation ceremony. The Petaluma City School District confirmed the threat in a letter to families. Neither police […]
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Teen Arrested for Threatening Mass Shooting at Berkeley High School

Berkeley police recently arrested a teenager who authorities say was trying to find other students to join him in a mass shooting and bombing at Berkeley High School. According to officers, the 16-year-old suspect made posts online in an attempt to recruit others to take part in his plot. This led to a search warrant at the teen’s home, where authorities say officers found parts to explosives, assault rifles, and other weapons. The suspect has not been identified.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4

Alexis Gabe murder suspect killed by police

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe was killed by police June 1, according to the Oakley City Manager’s office. That suspect was Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, who was killed in Washington state when the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force was executing a search warrant. The 27-year-old Antioch resident allegedly charged at officers with a knife, according to a press release sent by the office.
ksro.com

Unregistered Revolver Found During Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

Santa Rosa police arrested two people during a traffic stop for possessing an unregistered handgun. On Saturday night, officers saw a white Toyota Tundra truck driving on West 3rd Street – the car was being driven by 23-year-old Miguel Jasso. The officers knew that Jasso was out of custody on pre-trial supervision which included terms to submit to warrantless search and seizure. They conducted a traffic stop to make sure he was following the terms of his release. During the search, they asked both Jasso and his passenger, 20-year-old Jacqueline Garcia-Lopez to get out of the vehicle. Officers noticed the outline of a revolver in the front of Garcia-Lopez’ pants. The loaded gun was not registered to Garcia-Lopez and Jasso acknowledged he knew of the gun. They were both arrested for gun possession charges while Jasso was also arrested for violation of pre-trial release.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in San Leandro fatal shooting arrested in Pleasanton

SAN LEANDRO -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday in San Leandro, according to police.Ciprian Tudor, 37, was arrested after police received calls at 2:51 p.m. about the shooting at Calgary Street and Lewelling Boulevard. The victim was a man who later passed away from his injuries at a nearby hospital, police said. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators believe that the men may have argued about the ownership of a trailer. Police identified Tudor as the suspect and he was arrested in Pleasanton around 5:15 p.m. He had six rifles at the time of his arrest, but police have not confirmed whether they were used in the shooting. The case, San Leandro's second homicide of 2022, is expected to be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on June 11, police said. 
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe the victim of homicide, police say

OAKLEY (KRON) – Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide according to law enforcement officials who delivered a “significant update” in the case “of the missing 24-year-old from Oakley on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gabe’s boyfriend, a suspect in the case, had been killed by law enforcement. The update […]
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo kidnapping suspect arrested; faces possible 3rd strike

SAN MATEO -- An ex-con being sought for a March kidnapping at knifepoint at a Belmont park was arrested in San Francisco Wednesday, police said.On March 10, Belmont police chased a vehicle that failed to yield while heading north on U.S. Highway 101. The chase ended near state Highway 92 and Hillsdale Boulevard and the driver fled the vehicle on foot towards Fiesta Meadows Park.  According to San Mateo police, the suspect got into an occupied vehicle, held a knife to the driver's stomach, and forced her to drive him to the San Mateo Medical Center.Later, a witness told police...
SAN MATEO, CA
SFist

Eighth & Mission Still a Dangerous Place as Two More People Are Shot

The corners around the intersection of 8th and Mission streets in San Francisco's SoMa district are an increasingly dangerous place to be, and two more people were shot there early Wednesday. SFPD Investigations Commander R. Vaswani reported that the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at 8th and...
ksro.com

Four Story Santa Rosa Home Heavily Damaged in Fire

A house fire in Santa Rosa’s designated wildland-urban interface has left three people and a dog displaced. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Rosa firefighters got a call about a deck on fire at a home on Happy Valley Road. The first unit arrived in under seven minutes and found the four story home with a large amount of fire on the front deck, fire extending into the living area of the home, and into the attic. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, minimizing spread to the vegetation around the home. They also rescued a dog in its kennel. Damage to the home and its contents is estimated to be $500,000. No injuries were reported.
ksro.com

Sebastopol Vintner Sentenced for Deadly DUI Crash

A vintner from Sebastopol has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for a deadly DUI crash in May of 2021. Ulises Valdez Junior hit two bicyclists. A 53-year-old man was killed, and a now-13-year-old boy lost his leg. Valdez got behind the wheel of his pickup truck with a blood-alcohol content of nearly double the legal limit before the collision. His late father founded the Sebastopol-based Valdez Family Winery.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

16-year-old arrested after police received tip he was recruiting students for a mass shooting at a California high school, officials say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested this week after police learned he was allegedly recruiting students to carry out a mass shooting at a high school in Berkeley, California, authorities said Wednesday. The post 16-year-old arrested after police received tip he was recruiting students for a mass shooting at a California high school, officials say appeared first on KION546.
ksro.com

Ghost Gun Found After Fight at Sonoma County Fairgrounds

Two people were arrested for possessing firearms after a large fight broke out at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. On Saturday night, Santa Rosa police responded to reports of a fight at the Fairgrounds and learned that a female subject was in possession of a firearm and was walking away from the scene. Officers briefly lost sight of the woman near a parked vehicle and believed she may have discarded something under the vehicle. A search found a loaded polymer-80 “ghost gun” concealed in clothing under the vehicle. It was determined a male subject, 31-year-old Sergio Duque, gave the firearm to 30-year-old Cinthya Hernandez who then discarded it under the nearby parked vehicle. They were both detained and arrested for possession of a loaded firearm not by the registered owner.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
thenewzealandtimes.com

Coroner identifies Petaluma woman killed after being hit by her own car

PETALUMA — A Petaluma woman who was hit by her own vehicle on Friday and later succumbed to her injuries was identified as Mitra Khazal by the Sheriff’s Department. Khazal, 72, was trying to stop the roll of his vehicle, which had somehow rolled into his driveway and started rolling down a hill on Glen Eagle Drive, police said.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco security guard fatally shoots man armed with knife

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A private security guard in San Francisco's Mission District shot and killed a man who allegedly lunged at him with a knife early Wednesday morning.According to San Francisco police, the incident took place around 4:07 a.m. in the area of 16th and Utah Streets.Officers initially responded to the scene to investigate a report of shots being fired. Once there, they located an armed security guard who was working in the area and a man suffering from a gunshot wound.Emergency crews arrived on the scene, but despite their life-saving efforts, the wounded man died of his injuries.Witnesses told officers that the guard was on patrol when he was confronted by the man, who for some reason charged at the security guard with a knife.The security guard fired at least one shot, striking the man. The security guard remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.   No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone will information about the shooting was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

