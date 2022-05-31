ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Police reveal motive for Memorial Day weekend shooting in downtown Ozark

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09D6ir_0fvopmsW00

OZARK, Mo. — Matthew Dedmon was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in a shooting that happened Saturday, May 28, 2022, in downtown Ozark . Dedmon is accused of shooting and killing Joe Newburn.

Investigators said Dedmon shot Newburn because Newburn was allegedly having an affair with his wife.

11 deadly crashes, drowning, capsized boat in Missouri over Memorial Day weekend

According to the probable cause statement, police were called Saturday afternoon to investigate a shooting in downtown Ozark.

Investigators spoke with Dedmon and several witnesses who said Dedmon drove his truck to 107 W. Church Street to talk to his wife.

Police said when Dedmon arrived at the location, his wife was in a vehicle with the victim, Joe Newburn. Dedmon got out of his truck holding a pistol and walked to the side where Newburn was sitting. Police said Dedmon intended to confront Newburn because Newburn was having an affair with his wife.

Police accused Dedmon of shooting Newburn in the chest three times, killing him, then placing the gun back in his truck. Police later found the gun.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 4

I am not
1d ago

That is sad. obviously she was trash and not worth giving up his life for. Let the losers have each other and live your best life.

Reply
2
Related
KOLR10 News

Investigation launched into deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound.  When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
MANSFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) Police officers arrested two people after a shooting Monday night at the Lake of the Ozarks. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the Bagnell Dam, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department. Police said two people in a vehicle fired a gun six times into the air after both The post Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ozark, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
933kwto.com

Shots Fired in Lake Ozark Ends in Arrest

Police have arrested two people in Lake Ozark for firing shots at the Bagnell Dam Strip. Reports say the two suspects were at a local establishment in the Lake Ozark area Monday night when they were asked to leave. That’s when witnesses say the two pulled out guns and started firing shots into the air as they left.
LAKE OZARK, MO
933kwto.com

Hunt Underway for Shooting Suspect in Springfield

Police responded to a fatal shooting in Springfield Saturday night, May 28th on S. Glenview Ave. The victim was identified as Ada Hodgkins, 42. According to a press released from Springfield Police Department, the suspect is the victims husband, Jacob Hodgkins, and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Memorial Day Weekend#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTTS

Warrant Issued For Victim’s Husband In Deadly Shooting

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a warrant has been issued after a shooting Saturday night in the 2600-block of South Glenview Avenue. 42-year-old Ada Hodgkins from Springfield died at the hospital. Police say her husband, 32-year-old Jacob Hodgkins from Springfield, is wanted on second-degree murder charges. Anyone with...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Couple Charged With Locking Teenager In Dog Kennel

(KTTS News) — A man and woman are charged with locking their son in a dog kennel. Joseph and Peggy Flores from Springfield are charged with locking the 15-year-old boy in the kennel as punishment. He told investigators that he was locked in a room with the window nailed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Accused Springfield killer’s ex-girlfriend testifies in trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge heard testimony from the ex-girlfriend of a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Luis Perez faces life in prison for the shooting deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr in November of 2018. Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates had kicked him out of a home. Investigators say he later shot Marler and Hampton with a stolen gun belonging to Starr. The family of Sabrina Starr later found her dead days later at a home on North Oakland.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KHBS

Rogers teen on ventilator, recovering after Memorial Day car crash

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — One teenage passenger is still in the hospital Tuesday night after the vehicle he was in flipped off the road and into a ravine on Memorial Day afternoon. Seventeen-year-old Donald Krantz is in the intensive care unit in Springfield with a broken neck, a blood...
ROGERS, AR
KOLR10 News

MSHP identifies swimmer who drowned in Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search is over for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Springfield Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said John Hance, 35, was swimming near the Low Head Dam around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The report stated after Hance jumped into the water he began to struggle and went underwater. The Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy