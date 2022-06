TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New details have surfaced about a parasailing accident that left a mother dead and two children injured in the Florida Keys. According to the Miami Herald, Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was killed and her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew, Vishant Sadda, 9 were injured after the parasail they were riding hurtled into the Old Seven Mile Bridge. The family was visiting the Florida Keys from Schaumburg, Illinois.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO