ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department said they arrested a man Thursday morning following the report of an armed carjacking. Officers said that a male reported that 25-year-old William Forysth stole his 2015 Honda Accord at gunpoint and fled in the vehicle. New York State Police attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled until hitting a pole on State Street near the Inner Loop.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO