S.H.A.U. Fest to be held in Jackson in June
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The HIV Information and Prevention Services (HIPS) Program at Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host the Southern Health Alliance Unity Festival (S.H.A.U. Fest).
The event will take place on Duling Avenue in Jackson on Saturday, June 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food, drinks and entertainment.
The U=U Mississippi Outreach Project of Prevention Access Campaign (PAC) and Mississippi Capital City Pride will collaborate with the JHCHC for the event to observe National HIV Testing Day.
The vendor fee for all healthcare organizations is free. The fee for all non-healthcare organizations is $25. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, you can register online .
