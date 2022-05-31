Fire crews battle smoke, fire at Westport's Buzzard Beach

A longtime Westport mainstay suffered "extensive damage" Tuesday morning in a fire, according to those battling the blaze.

Firefighters worked to extinguish fire and remediate smoke conditions at Buzzard Beach, a bar in the 4100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Westport Entertainment District.

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were called to the scene around 10:20 a.m.

A KSHB 41 crew on the scene reported firefighters were on the roof as of 10:45 a.m. to help put out the fire.

No injuries were reported from the fire,but tight quarters in the parking lot outside Buzzard Beach made maneuvering fire trucks to combat the fire difficult.

A KCFD spokesperson told KSHB 41 they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Buzzard Beach is expected to be closed for a while. The building also suffered water damage as crews chopped holes in the roof and at other places in the bar.

Bill Nigro owns the building and rents it out to the two businessman who run the bar, including one that's run the bar since 1988.

He said most of the damage was limited to a deck/patio area, while the inside suffered mostly smoke damage.

"I think they'll hopefully be back open in a couple of months," Nigro told KSHB 41 News over the phone Tuesday afternoon.

Nigro said the cause of the fire remains undetermined,

This is a developing story and will be updated.