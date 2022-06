TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival will be making its return this weekend to its original format after being canceled for the last two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled in 2020 and replaced in 2021 with a smaller version, the Strawberry Jam, due to the pandemic, but the full festival will be back this weekend, kicking off with the Strawberry Jam – Hometown Celebration from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 3.

TROY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO