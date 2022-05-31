ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Schools Without Air Conditioning Send Students Home Early Tuesday

By Jessica Albert
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCY3l_0fvooeLz00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two dozen Baltimore City Public Schools that did not have air conditioning released students early on Tuesday.

The decision to allow parents to pick up their children early came as temperatures were projected to reach 95 degrees.

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School is one of 24 public schools releasing students to their parents early.

Of those 24 schools, a few of them do have air-conditioning units that are under repair.

School leaders have told WJZ that they plan to have air-conditioning in the buildings by the end of the next school year.

But parents say that the solution to the rising heat cannot come soon enough.

“The people who are not keeping up with this air-conditioning issue need to move their office to the schools that don’t have it,” Parent Macy Wilson said.

Experts say this type of heat is unhealthy for children, older adults, and people with disabilities.

“Kids shouldn’t be able to go to school in these kinds of conditions,” Jade Taylor, whose sister goes to Cross Country Elementary/Middle School, said. “Since there is no air we got to pick them up early, which intervenes with my day.”

WJZ asked Taylor’s sister, Rylee Fossett, a third grader at the school, what the temperature was like in the school.

“Horrible,” Rylee said. “I’m very sweaty.”

WJZ spoke with Dr. Mark Olsyk from Carroll Hospital.

He said people who are not used to being in the heat need to be careful and stay hydrated. That includes older people and those with chronic conditions.

He also said people who take certain heart medications, antihistamines, antibiotics or anti-depressants need to be careful too.

“The primary risk is dehydration, which can lead to cramps and eventually lead to heat exhaustion, which involves nausea and headaches, confusion and just not really feeling well,” Olsyk said. “If not treated, that can progress all the way to heat stroke.”

As of right now, the schools that closed early Tuesday are expected to be back in class for a full day Wednesday.

CBS Baltimore

Belvedere Elementary School Sends Home Students, Staff Over Air Conditioning Problems

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Belvedere Elementary School will send students home and close at 12:45 p.m. due to a power issue that is impacting the school’s air conditioning, according to school staff. Anne Arundel County Public Schools will make buses available to take the students home at that time via normal routes, staff said. Due to a power issue that is impacting the air conditioning at the school, Belvedere Elementary will close for students and staff at 12:45 p.m. today. Details: https://t.co/csT8Cj6xUh — AACPS (@AACountySchools) May 31, 2022 Students who are typically picked up by someone in a car or who walk home will also be allowed to leave at 12:45 p.m. Staff will also be leaving at this time. Parents and caretakers who need to make special arrangements for their children should contact the school, according to school staff.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Firefighters Help Sailboat In Distress In Patapsco River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters helped the occupants of a sailboat that ran aground in the Patapsco River Friday, according to the local firefighter’s union. The union said in a social media post that the fire department’s fireboat found the sailboat near the 3000 block of South Hanover Street. 🌊WATER RESCUE⛵️Middle Branch of Patapsco River near 3001 S Hanover St 21225#Brooklyn@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest #BCFDSOC Fireboat assisted a sailboat that had ran aground. pic.twitter.com/RsjiZF4Fpo — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 3, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Appoints Stolusky To Baltimore County Board Of Education

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed former Baltimore County Public Schools teacher Felicia Stolusky to the county’s Board of Education, the district said Friday. Stolusky, a veteran educator who was nominated by the Baltimore County School Board Nominating Commission, was tapped by the governor to fill the seat of former board member Cheryl Pasteur, who resigned before her term ended. Stolusky must be sworn in by the Clerk of the County before officially joining the board. Her term is set to end on Dec. 2. In a statement, BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said he looks forward to working with Stolusky in part because of her teaching experience. “I am certain that the Board and our school system will benefit from her unique perspective and rich experiences as a former BCSP educator,” Williams said. Stolusky, who worked as a BCPS middle school teacher from 1997 until 2016 and again as a substitute teacher from 2016 to 2020, holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in human resource development from Towson University.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Ghost Gun’ Recovered At Forest Park High School, School Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A “ghost gun” was recovered at Forest Park High School on Thursday, according to Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of Baltimore School Police Union. A 17-year-old student is in custody. Boatwright said this is the 15th firearm found on school property during the current academic year. The district said an administrative search was conducted on a 17-year-old student after it was reported that the student posted a picture of himself on social media with a 9mm Glock. The ghost gun was found on the student, and he was taken into custody. He is now at Central Booking and will be charged...
BALTIMORE, MD
