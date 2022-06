Officials for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources have made adjustments to fishing limits throughout Utah. Randy Oplinger, the division's sportfish coordinator, explained earlier this year that state wildlife biologists will continue to stock fish at different bodies of water across Utah but take projected low water levels into consideration for every project. State wildlife officials announced last Friday that the limit has been raised to 16 fish a day at Oweep Creek and Porcupine Lake in Duchesne County. The reason is that DWR plans to eventually treat both bodies with rotenone to remove non-native brook trout that are impacting the habitat for native fish species. The new limit will remain in place until July 31st. There are plans to do another rotenone treatment next year. There have been five other bodies of water that have had their limits changed already.

DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO