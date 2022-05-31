Safety Alert For Green River; Please Use Caution Around And On River

Almost a decade ago, an effort was undertaken to pioneer a self management approach to conservation and a review after all these years has proven that the effort has been a success. According to the Uintah County Attorney’s Office report, this effort had to do with U.S. Fish and Wildlife proposing in 2013 to list two kinds of penstemon plants under the Endangered Species Act, a move that would have had intense negative impacts on numerous economic sectors, livestock, recreation, and travel. “Uintah County, with the assistance of the Uintah County Attorney's Office, took the lead to negotiate a more thoughtful and productive plan,” explains the Attorney’s Office. “After a year of intense negotiations, the United States (multiple agencies), State of Utah, SITLA, Uintah County (with cooperation of multiple private landowners), and Rio Blanco County (Colorado) entered into an unprecedented Conservation Agreement. This effort eliminated the threat of listing and suffocating Section 7 consultation. At the time naysayers commented that ‘it is unwise to expect any group of people to objectively monitor their own efforts.’ Well, 6 years in, this motley crew of dedicated agencies have proven that they can indeed monitor themselves.” Thousands more plants have been found and local collaboration has proved more than effective. Well done to all local agencies involved!
