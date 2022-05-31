ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchesne County, UT

Duchesne Library “The Write Thing” This Saturday

basinnow.com
 2 days ago

The Duchesne County Library System Duchesne Branch is hosting events through the summer. On Saturday, June 4th, an author panel called "The Write Thing" will be at...

basinnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
southjordanjournal.com

The long awaited Summerfest returns

Some semblance of normality will be regained this summer as the calendar in South Jordan is filling up with fun events. The biggest event of the year is SoJo Summerfest, a three day celebration. It’s the first time in several years that it’s in the regular location at City Park...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
basinnow.com

Fishing With The Fox Contest Underway

It’s time! Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and The Fox 98.5 FM radio station are launching their annual Fishing with the Fox event. This is the 12th year of the contest in which the DWR tag fish with plastic tags marked '2022 DWR WIN' and which are numbered 001-550 and have been distributed at three Uintah Basin water bodies: Big Sand Wash Reservoir in Duchesne County, Browne Lake in Daggett County and East Park Reservoir in Uintah County. The contest started on the first day of June and will continue until August 7th. If you catch a tagged fish you must have the physical blue tag in your possession. Individuals are required to register at the Eventbrite page to enter your contest registration information and tag number. Print out the registration ticket. Turn in the ticket and the blue tag into the DWR Vernal office or drop off at select Uintah Basin locations. All tags registered are automatically entered for the 'Alive After Five' grand finale prize drawing! The prize drawing will occur on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at the Uintah County Library park. You must be present to win OR register an alternative person to represent you at the grand prize drawing.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
murrayjournal.com

More summer concerts, musicals, and events are in store for Murray

Mairead Nesbitt, who has performed with groups like the Celtic Women, will perform on the Murray Amphitheater stage from July 29-30. (Photo courtesy Mairead Nesbitt) Find that nuclear-strength sunscreen; Murray’s summer art season is about to begin. This year, Murray Arts in the Park program will expand, adding even more concerts to its traditional schedule. Plus, Wheeler Farm and the Food Truck League have events planned.
MURRAY, UT
basinnow.com

Meet The Candidate: Wayne Simper For Uintah County Commission Seat B

Evans Family Media is providing the opportunity to get educated ahead of the upcoming primary election through the Meet The Candidate Radio Series. Wayne Simper, who is running for Uintah County Commission Seat B, was the guest on the May 31st program. Simper has been active serving on many boards and committees in Uintah County over the years. He is among the first board members of the newly formed Special Service District #1 which is in the process of consolidating the Rec, Transportation, and Impact Mitigation districts into one. He has also been highly involved in and knowledgeable of local public lands issues which he believes is essential knowledge if serving as a Commissioner. He stated in the interview how important it is to step up and protect our rights here in Uintah County or those rights will be lost. The interview also covered his thoughts on Uintah County’s budget, employee benefits, and his take on the current Uintah County dynamics. To listen to the interview, visit www.BasinNow.com and click on ‘Meet the Candidate’ under the Community tab. Continue to tune in to the Meet the Candidate Radio Series on Newstalk KVEL AM920 104.5 FM every weekday at 5:00pm leading up to the primary election on June 28th. Finally, before you cast your vote, remember, informed voters elect competent civic leaders.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Duchesne, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
County
Duchesne County, UT
Duchesne County, UT
Government
KPCW

Did Park City buy Bonanza Flat for conservation or recreation?

The Park City Council hit a philosophical impasse Thursday about whether the city should set aside money in the budget to shuttle people to Bonanza Flat next winter. Did Park City residents agree to spend $25 million to purchase 1,400 acres in Bonanza Flat to protect it or open it up for recreation? That question arose when council members – discussing next year’s operating budget – were asked if they should earmark money for a winter transit-to-trails service next year.
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Duchesne Library#The Golden Quill Award#State Literary Arts#Scottish
basinnow.com

Duchesne County Library System Launches Summer Reading Programs

Summer break is upon us and local libraries are doing their part to keep children busy and learning. Summer reading program sign ups are currently underway at both the Duchesne and Roosevelt Library Branches with opening events scheduled for next week. “We usually host the summer reading program in an effort to do something fun for the community, but most especially to encourage reading as school ends for the summer,” shares Duchesne County Library System Director Daniel Mauchley. “Many have heard of the ‘summer slide’ or setback in school readiness that occurs during this long vacation. Reading for fun is a great way to help mitigate this for students and is a good summer activity for anyone. The program is not just for school-age children. Anyone from birth to advanced years are welcome to participate and exercise their brain this season.” The kickoff for the Duchesne Branch is June 1st at 12:40pm and the kickoff for the Roosevelt Branch is June 2nd from 4 to 7pm.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: Words matter — especially in potentially harmful headlines

Capsulizing a 500-1,000-word article in four or five words is hard. Enticing a particular readership might be part of the job, but I’ve noticed that Desert News headlines often sensationalize the content of the article. Deseret News headlines often have a bias, and the recent headline that bothered me...
basinnow.com

AVEC and Uintah High Graduation

The Ashley Valley Education Center had a graduating class of 124 members this year but served many more students than that this year. “During the 2021-2022 school year, AVEC served 1,531 students through its on-campus, online, Youth in Custody, Adult Education, Night School and Summer School programs.” Ashley Valley graduated 83 high school students Thursday evening while the Adult Education program graduated 41 students. 73 AVEC students walked during the Uintah High School commencement as part of 434 students in this year’s graduating class. Of those that graduated from Uintah High, 54 percent attended one or more classes at AVEC during their academic career and these graduates wore a purple and white braided cord with their cap and gown. Congratulations to all the graduates at this exciting time!
UINTAH, UT
mvprogress.com

WEDDING (June 1, 2022)

Bryce and Becky Hardy are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Marissa Ann, to Spencer Frampton, son of Aaron and April Frampton. The marriage will take place in the Las Vegas, Nevada Temple on Saturday, June 4, 2022. A reception will be held in their honor that evening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
utahstories.com

COVID Burnout: Salt Lake Businesses That Thrived Too Much

Unlike other businesses that had to shut their doors for months or even forever, Saturday Cycles in Salt Lake City’s Marmalade District remained largely open after the disruptive and disastrous March 2020 Covid lockdown. During that time, the shop faced new challenges to its business model while trying to keep its customers happy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
PLANetizen

Buslash in Salt Lake City

Public transit is more welcome in some parts of Salt Lake City than others. | Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock. Kaitlyn Bancroft reports for the Salt Lake Tribune about a political controversy created by proposed bus routes through the Avenues in Salt Lake City. The Utah Transit Authority (UTA), which...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

State Street drive-thru fast-food concepts approved by commissioners

The Lehi City Planning Commission approved a site plan and conditional use permit for two small drive-thru food businesses on State Street next to the old police station at their May 26 meeting. The concept for the Wagner Drive Thru includes two small buildings, one offering coffee and donuts and...
LEHI, UT
basinnow.com

Uintah County Attorney’s Office Share Positive Report Of Penstemon Conservation

Almost a decade ago, an effort was undertaken to pioneer a self management approach to conservation and a review after all these years has proven that the effort has been a success. According to the Uintah County Attorney’s Office report, this effort had to do with U.S. Fish and Wildlife proposing in 2013 to list two kinds of penstemon plants under the Endangered Species Act, a move that would have had intense negative impacts on numerous economic sectors, livestock, recreation, and travel. “Uintah County, with the assistance of the Uintah County Attorney's Office, took the lead to negotiate a more thoughtful and productive plan,” explains the Attorney’s Office. “After a year of intense negotiations, the United States (multiple agencies), State of Utah, SITLA, Uintah County (with cooperation of multiple private landowners), and Rio Blanco County (Colorado) entered into an unprecedented Conservation Agreement. This effort eliminated the threat of listing and suffocating Section 7 consultation. At the time naysayers commented that ‘it is unwise to expect any group of people to objectively monitor their own efforts.’ Well, 6 years in, this motley crew of dedicated agencies have proven that they can indeed monitor themselves.” Thousands more plants have been found and local collaboration has proved more than effective. Well done to all local agencies involved!
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens Fourth Utah Restaurant

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its fourth restaurant in Utah and first location in Salt Lake County, in Riverton. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the Mountain View Village Shopping Center, at 4599 W Partridge Hill Ln. (134th South), Riverton, Utah – 385/887-8874. “Mountain View...
RIVERTON, UT
ABC4

Utah Pride Week is back and bigger than ever

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) It has been three years since the Utah Pride Center hosted a large in-person pride week. That all changes this week.  Pride officials say this year’s Pride Week is bigger and better, including the area they’re celebrating. Officials say they had to expand on 5th street in part because during the […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy